Give Kids with Cancer Hope this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September kicks off St. Baldrick's Foundation's 'Research Is Hope' campaign to raise $1.5 Million

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the St. Baldrick's Foundation - the largest charitable funder of childhood cancer research grants - aims to raise $1.5 million this month to fund the best childhood cancer research that will save kids' lives.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Baldrick's Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Childhood cancer is the number one disease killer of children in the U.S. Nearly 25,000 of the world's kids will be diagnosed with cancer this month alone. Though the cure rates for some childhood cancers have increased, some remain dismal or have had no change at all. Research is key to making progress and identifying new cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers.

This Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Baldrick's will prove that Research Is Hope by sharing stories of kids who were given another chance to play soccer, go to school, grow up and live a longer life because of St. Baldrick's funded research. Stories like Brent.

Brent was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in September 2004 at 2 years old. At that time his specific cancer, with his risk factors, had a cure rate of 15%. Today if he was diagnosed with the same type of cancer, he'd be given a 60% chance of survival. This increase in survival was made possible because of childhood cancer researchers working hard to find answers. Today, Brent is a college sophomore who loves chess, football, and the Mets. He's captain of his college chess team and in the top 3% of U.S. Chess Federation rated players in the U.S. under age 21.

Thanks to St. Baldrick's supporters, researchers around the world are making advancements in other types of childhood cancers, too. The work of St. Baldrick's advocates has also changed the game, resulting in the National Cancer Institute more than doubling its investment in childhood cancer research.

Join St. Baldrick's this September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and help give kids with cancer hope. Donate, host an event, start a fundraiser, raise awareness on social media or become an advocate. Learn more about other ways to get involved.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charitable funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to give kids a lifetime by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the development of new therapies, to life-saving clinical trials. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #GiveKidsALifetime.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation