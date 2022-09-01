9/9 - 9/11: Rose City Comic Con Celebrates 10 Years at the Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Edition of Rose City Comic Con —Portland's premier pop-culture event—will unite 50,000 fans of comics, books, television and film, and cosplay at the Oregon Convention Center from Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11, 2022. Fans of all ages can meet top-tier comic creators, bestselling authors, and A-list celebrities from popular franchises like Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer; plus enjoy hundreds of hours of programming, meetups, tabletop & video gaming, and family-friendly offerings. A wide range of comic and pop culture retailers will also be on hand for an incomparable shopping experience, plus more than 300 artists and crafters both local and from across the country.

Family-friendly pavilion Rose City Jr . returns with playful events to entertain kids of all ages. Debuting in 2022 are two new, highly-requested features including Book Fair , which will house author signings, special events, and all things book-related, and the Creator Pro track especially for fans hoping to break into the comic industry. Destination Cosplay returns for its second year featuring a cospitality lounge, cosplay repair center, live demonstrations, and more. Right next door will be RCCC's Beer Garden where libation lovers can get a taste of refreshing brews from Ninkasi Brewing Company .

Those who want to keep the festivities going after hours can attend the Drink & Draw presented by Dark Horse . This official after party takes place at Spirit of '77 on Friday, September 9 starting at 8:00 PM and is 21+ only.

With Rose City Comic Con celebrating its 10th Edition in 2022, the event continues to evolve and solidify its position as a must-see, annual destination for pop culture lovers in the Pacific Northwest.

WHEN : Friday, September 9; exhibit hall hours 1pm – 8pm

Saturday, September 10; exhibit hall hours 10am – 7pm

Sunday, September 11; exhibit hall hours 10am – 5pm

WHERE : Oregon Convention Center

777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Portland, Oregon 97232

Screen Stars:

Comic & Author Guests:

TICKETS : Badges are available at https://rosecitycomiccon.com/badges/ .

WEBSITE : https://rosecitycomiccon.com/

SOCIAL MEDIA :

