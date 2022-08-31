EQT sets target fund size for EQT Infrastructure VI at EUR 20 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT has today set the target size for the EQT Infrastructure VI fund at EUR 20 billion. The actual fund size is dependent on the outcome of the fundraising process and may be higher or lower than the target size. The EQT Infrastructure VI fund's investment strategy and commercial terms are expected to be materially in line with the predecessor fund EQT Infrastructure V.

To ensure continuity between two fund generations, EQT's capital raisings usually follow a cycle with successor funds targeted to be in a position to commence investment activities when the predecessor fund is close to being fully invested. This means that the commitment period of the predecessor fund typically ends when approximately 80 to 90 percent of its total commitments are invested, with remaining commitments being available primarily for add-on acquisitions and strategic capital injections as well as for ongoing expenses.

Management fees for the EQT Infrastructure VI fund will be charged from the earlier of (i) the date of signing of its first investment; or (ii) the date of termination of the commitment period of the EQT Infrastructure V fund. Management fees on the EQT Infrastructure V fund will thereafter be based on net invested capital.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or solicitation. Any offer or solicitation in respect of EQT Infrastructure VI will be made only through a confidential private placement memorandum and related documents which will be furnished to qualified investors on a confidential basis in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution to persons in the United States of America. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold without registration thereunder or pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Any offering of securities to be made in the United States would have to be made by means of an offering document that would be obtainable from the issuer or its agents and would contain detailed information about the issuer of the securities and its management, as well as financial information. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.



THIS IS INFORMATION THAT EQT AB (PUBL) IS OBLIGED TO MAKE PUBLIC PURSUANT TO THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION. THE INFORMATION WAS SUBMITTED FOR PUBLICATION, THROUGH THE AGENCY OF THE CONTACT PERSON SET OUT BELOW AT 21:00 CET ON 31 AUGUST 2022.



Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3624071/1621829.pdf Press release EQT Infrastructure VI target size ENG https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3085001 EQT

View original content:

SOURCE EQT