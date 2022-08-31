16,000 Square Foot Fashion Assembly Opens First Industrial Co-Working/Warehousing Space Solutions In The LA Arts District For Minority Beauty And Fashion Brand

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corina Irvin, Principal and Broker at Peninsula Commercial Real Estate Group, recently closed a deal for Fashion Assembly to lease a 16,000-square-foot building in the heart of the Los Angeles Arts District. Fashion Assembly is located at 2028 Bay Street, Unit B in Los Angeles.

Fashion Assembly is a premier co-working and co-warehousing facility that provides beauty and fashion brands owned by people of color with a unique combination of flexible office space, community involvement, and logistics support (BIPOC). Corina was critical in ensuring that her clients had sufficient space in this project.

This is the third move for my client's Fashion Assembly Co-Founders Anje Collins and Brian Pearson, with whom Corina also assisted find space for their popular shoe brand, Coco Blue Shoes. "It's been amazing to watch my clients grow, and I was thrilled to help them obtain their new space to help other brands grow," Cornia says.

Corina enjoys assisting entrepreneurs, many of whom are working mothers like herself, in making real estate transactions simple, enjoyable, and profitable.

Finding an appropriate location for my clients is only part of the challenge. According to Corina, it is about finding the ideal home for your business; a location that satisfies all of your criteria, is consistent with your brand, is creative and exciting, and will support your future growth.

About Corina Irvin :

Corina P. Irvin is a Principal at Peninsula Commercial Real Estate Group. She founded the company in 2019 after eight years at Cushman & Wakefield, Inc. Corina has been involved in over ten million square feet of transactions totaling more than $500 million in lease consideration.

Corina specializes in assisting clients in leasing or purchasing office space that meets their specific branding, operational, and financial needs.

Corina worked for C&W in New York before founding Peninsula CRE Group and joining the C&W Los Angeles office. She is a member of several professional organizations, including CREW-LA (Commercial Real Estate Women LA), the Board of Directors for FIIRE (Filipinos in Institutional Real Estate), the Board Member for the USC Asian Pacific Alumni Association, and the founder of the Asian Commercial Real Estate Network.

Corina launched a podcast called "Find My Next Office" in 2022, where she shares her best commercial real estate tips and conversations with clients about their business and real estate journeys to find their next office.

