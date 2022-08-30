WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Detroit Lions, naming them the Official Uniform Supplier of the Detroit Lions.

UniFirst takes pride in becoming the Official Uniform Supplier of the Detroit Lions. (PRNewswire)

In addition to being the official uniform supplier for Lions gameday staff, UniFirst will be promoting its brand and business services through a variety of in-stadium signage, through the DetroitLions.com website and being featured in the Detroit Lions radio spots.

Throughout the Greater Detroit area, the company's redesigned and rebranded delivery trucks, a major aspect of the company's ongoing brand evolution initiative, will communicate the partnership with the Detroit Lions.

"UniFirst is honored to join forces with the Detroit Lions in a multi-year partnership," said Asit Goel, UniFirst Vice President of Marketing. "We are proud to be a part of the greater Detroit community and share in the excitement with home team fans."

UniFirst has evolved into a North American leader in providing managed uniforms, protective clothing, and custom corporate image apparel programs to businesses large and small. The company services over 5,000 customers throughout Detroit and outfits more than two million workers across the U.S. and Canada in high-quality, hygienically clean uniforms each workday. UniFirst also helps keeps businesses clean, safe, and healthy through an extensive line of facility service programs, first aid products and trainings.

For more information about UniFirst and how we always deliver for our customers, please visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

ABOUT THE DETROIT LIONS

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2016, when they finished with an 9-7 record. For more information, please visit www.detroitlions.com.

