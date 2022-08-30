Fresenius Medical Care Wins Major Award to Support U.S. Veterans with Industry-Leading Dialysis Care

The Department of Veterans Affairs Approves Purchase of FMCNA Products in Five Categories

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical North America's (FMCNA) Renal Therapies Group, the leading provider of kidney care products, will be a company of choice to help treat the more than 35,000 military veterans receiving dialysis from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The VA awarded a five-year contract to FMCNA in five different categories, the most of any medical device company, including home dialysis machines, critical care equipment, water purification systems, and in-center hemodialysis.

"We are extremely proud to continue our decades-long relationship with Veterans Affairs and serving the men and women who have given so much for their country," said Joe Turk, President of the Renal Therapies Group at Fresenius Medical Care North America. "This contract is a testament to our innovation, industry-leading technology, and our ability to meet the needs of our veterans, whether they require dialysis in the hospital, in an outpatient setting, and more increasingly at home."

Under the five-year national contract, the VA's 106 hospitals and clinics can purchase Fresenius Medical Care's complete in-center, acute, and home dialysis offerings. This commitment by the VA allows our veterans access to a continuity of care by the industry's leading provider.

The VA endorsement includes the industry leading 2008T BlueStar hemodialysis machine which provides life-sustaining dialysis care with the addition of the industry's only integrated fluid management technology. The contract also includes the NxStage® System One S™ with NxView for hospital systems to provide Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) to patients with acute kidney injury, as well as the The AquaC UNO H, a portable water treatment system featuring a compact footprint.

Two home dialysis systems from Fresenius Medical Care also received this VA endorsement, including the company's NxStage Versi™HD and Liberty® Select Cycler. Empowering more patients to choose home dialysis is a key priority for the company and the government as it can provide veterans greater lifestyle flexibility and independence.

"Fresenius Medical Care has been a leader in dialysis services for many decades," said Dr. Mink Chawla, the former chief of critical care at the Washington, D.C., VA Medical Center. "Our veterans deserve the best care, and I am delighted they will have access to Fresenius Medical Care's state-of-the-art devices and services."

The contract is effective from August 1, 2022, through July 31, 2027.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the Fresenius Medical Care North America website at https://fmcna.com/.

