Arkadios Capital Again Named Elite IBD

For the second straight year, Atlanta-based firm has highest growth in producing reps.

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Planning Magazine has once again named Arkadios Capital an Elite IBD, ranking it No. 1 overall in terms of growth in producing reps.

David Millican, CEO, Arkadios Capital (PRNewswire)

The magazine ranked the Atlanta-based firm in the top five for revenue growth (No. 3 overall) and average production per advisor (No. 5 overall) on its much-anticipated list. It is the second year in a row the Atlanta-based independent broker-dealer led all IDBs in growth in producing reps.

"Arkadios Capital would like to thank the editors at Financial Planning for once again naming us one of the top IBDs in the country. This is the fourth year in a row we've earned a place on the list, which is a testament to our platform and our team," said David Millican, CEO, Arkadios Capital. "Our growth is proof of concept of the need for a truly independent, entrepreneurial company in the broker-dealer space serving successful advisors."

Arkadios experienced a 40% climb in the number of producing representatives on top of a 54% increase the previous year. Revenue grew by 54%, and the average production per advisor was up 10% over 2021. With an increase of 40% across its 126 representatives, it was one of the top firms for total payout.

Investment advisors created Arkadios Capital with investment advisors in mind. Using lessons learned from over three decades in wirehouses and as a successful RIA, Millican created a hybrid model that puts advisors and their clients first while offering a full suite of business development and succession solutions.

The firm has received numerous national honors, including the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) naming them one of the fastest growing companies in Georgia and Financial Advisor and Investment News magazines naming them one of the Top IBDs in the country.

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker/dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. Specializing in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms, Arkadios has grown to more than $6B in affiliated assets and more than 110 advisors with 35 offices spread across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit arkadios.com.

