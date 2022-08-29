vTail Healthcare Telecommunications Limited announces expanded usage for clinician communications with initial launch as app for key medical conferences

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vTail is pleased to announce the launch of its newest feature, "vGroups", which allows clinicians to connect, communicate and collaborate with each other in a secure environment. As a key part of this launch, vTail will be used as the conference app for several key fall medical conferences in the wound care market. These include the Leaders in Wound Healing, SerenaGroup, and the Association for the Advancement in Wound Care Fall Conference 2022.

CEO of vTail, Barry Wolfenson states, "What we've seen since our launch a year ago is that clinicians want to discuss difficult cases, new technologies and other industry related topics with their peers. While they sometimes find places on the web or in apps to have these conversations, the existing solutions aren't specifically built for this use, nor do they provide any value-add. Our solution is in a secure, HIPAA-enabled environment, where clinicians have easy access to all of the content within our app to share with their peers. Additionally, we are finding ways in which our platform can help inform these clinicians during their conversations and help them engage better with product manufacturers."

Dr. Thomas Serena, MD is running the Leaders in Wound Healing conference. "I see vTail as a great way to keep productivity consistently high in the wound clinics we manage, as our clinical staff now have great control over their conversations with sales reps – with direct access to them through the app. For our fall conference, we're delighted to be the first to use vTail as a way to engage with all the attendees before, during and after the meeting."

Kara Couch, NP incoming President of the AAWC, stated, "vTail is a no brainer. We get to encourage great interactions between our sponsors and attendees, and the attendees get a valuable app that they'll use all the time after the conference is over when they are taking care of patients."

The company expects the new vGroups feature to help drive the number of users on the platform. Customer companies will establish user groups for their brands; and associations and other organizations will be able to use the feature to communicate and stay informed.

About vTail: vTail is a newly launched digital healthcare communications app serving as an interactive marketing, clinical education and sales platform. The app is designed to be a significant time-saving resource for healthcare professionals (HCPs), providing them with quick and easy access to extensive product information, an automated rolodex to their local reps, a curated newsfeed based on their clinical interests, and more. The company's early focus has been in medical technologies, having launched in the advanced wound care and dental markets and now planning its entry into the orthopedics market.

The service is free to HCPs, and was selected as a Top 10 Clinical Communications & Collaboration Solution Provider for 2021 by MD Tech Review and a Top 10 Innovation in Wound Care 2022 by the Wound Management and Prevention journal.

Media Inquiries: info@vtail.co

vTail Healthcare Telecommunications Limited. Company Number: 12646131. VAT registration number 365102718.

Registered Office: 264 Banbury Road, Summertown, Oxford OX2 7DY, United Kingdom

