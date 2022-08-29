Medline and PrefConnect renew partnership to optimize surgeon preference cards

Cloud-based surgical preference card management solution improves operating room efficiency

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced the renewal of its exclusive distribution partnership with PrefConnect, for its preference card software solution. PrefConnect is a digital preference card review system with procedure case cost analytics, ensuring accurate and complete operating room supply pick lists.

"We are very happy to extend our relationship with PrefConnect so we can continue to help healthcare facilities better manage their operations," said Brendan Dooley, vice president at Medline. "Only 61% of supplies on a typical preference card are actually used, leaving close to 40% of the supplies picked to be wasted. This is not only a financial loss but also a human capital loss in terms of time spent picking and returning supplies."

PrefConnect is a cloud-based software solution that leverages a proprietary algorithm to continually track, update, and recommend changes for surgeon preference cards to help increase surgeon satisfaction, improve clinical documentation and optimize inventory levels. PrefConnect currently manages over 100,000 preference cards with a supply value of over two billion dollars and has reduced, on average, nine supplies per card with an average savings of $63 per card.

"Traditional preference card management and maintenance tactics or lack thereof create many problems for healthcare facilities related to waste and inefficiency. Through our proprietary data-driven approach and close collaboration with Medline, we have helped many hospitals transform data into cost savings while reducing human error," said Luis Romero, co-founder of PrefConnect. "Medline acts as a true partner with health systems, developing meaningful relationships that go beyond that of a traditional vendor. We look forward to continuing our partnership based on our shared focus of transforming health care delivery and improving operational efficiency in the perioperative environment."

PrefConnect complements Operating Room Information Systems (ORIS) and electronic health records (EHR) systems, seamlessly interfacing to gather product utilization data to provide clinical users with custom recommendations on specific supply levels. As supply utilization trends change, PrefConnect will find opportunities for adjustments that enable sustainable and manageable preference card maintenance.

About Medline:

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com .

About PrefConnect:

PrefConnect™ is a cloud-based surgeon preference card cleanse and optimization software. With proprietary recommendation logic, PrefConnect™ provides you with visibility and actionable information to optimize your preference cards. PrefConnect is part of Ternio Group, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Ternio was founded in 2014 with a simple mission: to provide hospitals with a 360-degree approach to surgical management. Underlying this mission are deeply ingrained core values of service and innovation. www.prefconnect.com, www.terniogroup.com.

