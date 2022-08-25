HELLAS RENOVATIONS AT ARTESIA'S BULLDOG BOWL ON DISPLAY AS 30-TIME STATE CHAMPS RALLY TO WIN SEASON OPENER

ARTESIA, N.M., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artesia Bulldogs are truly 'bad to the bone' and it was evident as the community was in full force August 19th for the season opening football victory over rival Carlsbad on Artesia's new Matrix Helix® synthetic turf installed by Hellas. With 30 state championships in the last seven decades, the Bulldogs' bite was felt as the players, dressed in orange, kicked off the 2022 football season with a thrilling come-from-behind 30-27 win.

Matrix with Helix has curled monofilament fibers and shape memory technology. The curled fibers are resilient, stable and the fibers bounce back after use to secure the infill, prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface. Hellas' Matrix Helix synthetic turf is trusted by ten NFL teams for their game field or practice facilities.

"We chose Hellas because of the superior products they make," said Artesia Public Schools Superintendent Thad Phipps. "We know that Hellas' manufacturing is their own," added Phipps.

Artesia also went with Hellas' RealFill™ infill, which is made of pea gravel and dust-free cuboidal SBR crumb rubber that has a deliberate shape and size designed to minimize migration. RealFill offers a uniform, predictable playing surface with a consistent GMAX rating throughout the life cycle of the field.

Cushdrain is an elastic layer paved in place over a laser-graded drainstone foundation that provides planarity and holds its form throughout multiple life cycles. The Cushdrain allows for better drainage, while the shock pad helps protect athletes from injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface.

Crews from Hellas arrived in May to remove the previous turf, while installing a Cushdrain®. Hellas also replaced perimeter boards with Econailer®, which is a 100% recycled replacement nailer board that is non-toxic and water-resistant. Econailer will not rot-mildew-decay or warp under extreme freeze-thaw cycles.

Hellas also installed Grasso® Landscape turf in the north berm area with "BULLDOGS" in white letters and a Bulldog logo in orange at midfield. Grasso Landscape is a natural looking synthetic turf system designed for residential and commercial areas averse to natural grass. This includes public spaces, indoor facilities and high traffic areas that are difficult to access and irrigate.

Hellas Business Development Director Ross Chase says "we are so proud to be working with Artesia. The Bulldogs have a long tradition of athletic excellence, and we know the new field will deliver the type of playing experience that fosters exceptional performance, player safety, and all out fun for the fans."

Artesia Public Schools utilized the Cooperative Educational Services (CES) contract to procure the work from Hellas. CES is a New Mexico-based cooperative purchasing agency that allows public schools to procure goods and services in a compliant and efficient manner.

Hellas Construction Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Hellas has positioned operational hubs across the United States to serve local markets nation-wide. Hellas has offices in the following metropolitan areas including Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, Youngstown, and Miami. Hellas has built NFL fields from coast to coast. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins all play or practice on Hellas fields.

Controlling the supply chain and retaining a direct workforce ensures that Hellas can complete any turf, track, sports lighting, or court project – start to finish- without delay.

Artesia High School is the public senior high school of Artesia, New Mexico, United States. It is a part of the Artesia Public Schools. The colors of AHS are orange, black & white.

