Colorado, Indiana Students to Hear from NASA Astronaut in Space

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Colorado and Indiana will have the opportunity next week to hear from NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren aboard the International Space Station. The two space-to-Earth calls will air live next week on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Lindgren attended the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, earned a master's degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, and received a doctorate from the University of Colorado in Denver. The astronaut will answer prerecorded questions from students across Colorado at 1:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 30. The call will be part of Denver Museum of Nature & Science's Scientists in Action broadcast series that engages students by connecting them with working scientists in the field. It will reach school districts, homeschool learning pods, senior community groups, and youth-serving community organizations across Colorado. Media interested in covering the event should contact Maua O'Neal at: maura.oneal@dmns.org or 303-370-6407.

Lindgren also will answer prerecorded questions from students at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis at 10:10 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 31. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis hosts immersive exhibits in the arts, sciences, and humanities, including a replica of the International Space Station in the Beyond Spaceship Earth exhibit, which students can visit during the downlink experience. Media interested in covering the event should contact: Kim Harms at: kimh@childrensmuseum.org or 317-334-4003.

For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Near Space Network Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

As part of Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon, to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

