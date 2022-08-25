CodeScience Welcomes Michael Utell as Incoming CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeScience , the leader in solving complex problems in the Salesforce ecosystem, is pleased to announce Michael Utell as its new Chief Executive Officer. Michael will guide the organization in its mission to harness the power of Salesforce to deliver solutions designed to drive innovation, digital transformation, and growth at scale.

Michael Utell, CEO CodeScience (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to welcome Michael to the CodeScience team. His experience as a warm-hearted people leader, CodeScience customer, and AppExchange partner make him the perfect fit to successfully lead our CodeScience team as they tackle the most complex problems in the Salesforce ecosystem," shared CodeScience founder Mike Witherspoon.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead this incredible team," said Michael. "CodeScience brings together top technical and product development talent, proven customer results, and a captivating culture that has cemented its reputation as an industry leader.This organization has an incredible track record, and I am motivated by the tremendous opportunity for growth across product development, enterprise solutions, and managed services in the Salesforce ecosystem."

Michael joins CodeScience from IQVIA, bringing deep expertise in software product and software development, sales and go-to-market strategy, customer relationship management, and operational execution. As the Vice President & General Manager of IQVIA's global Commercial Compliance business, he was responsible for a broad portfolio of technology products, global engagement services, and strategic consulting. During his tenure Michal led organizational integration, software platform consolidation, and product replatforming of IQVIA's compliance technology while driving revenue growth and customer expansion.

Michael holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Management & Technology from Syracuse University and completed his Masters of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

About CodeScience

Founded in 2008, CodeScience is a technology consulting firm with deep expertise in product development across the Salesforce ecosystem, partnering with organizations to design and build innovative business solutions. CodeScience specializes in solving complex problems to create scalable, futureproof applications that drive transformational experiences for teams, partners, and customers. With services that include Enterprise Salesforce Solutions, AppExchange Product Development (PDO) and Scrum Teams on Demand, the company has built over 400 top-performing Salesforce solutions for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the Salesforce Ecosystem. For more information on CodeScience's suite of services, visit codescience.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CodeScience