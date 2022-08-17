Spirit Airlines Delivers Record Summer 2022 Operational Performance

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines today announced its operational performance ranked among the industry best in the two-month period following when Spirit's peak summer schedule went into effect on June 5. The carrier also set a company record for its highest-ever completion factor performance for the month of July.

"These great results are among the best in the industry and are due to the relentless dedication of our Spirit Family. Our team rose to the occasion to serve record numbers of summer travelers and work through industry challenges to deliver a high value experience for our Guests," said John Bendoraitis, Spirit Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Summary of Spirit's operational performance from June 5 – August 5:

Operated more than 44,000 domestic and international flights

Delivered a completion factor of 99.2% that ranked No. 3 in the U.S. industry; outperformed all major legacy airlines; included 25 days of 100 percent completion factor; and set a new company record for the month of July

77.5% of flights arrived within 14 minutes of scheduled arrival time, which is the standard "A14" industry metric, and ranked No. 4 in the U.S.

Launched new Albuquerque (ABQ) and Boise (BOI) stations during this period, and Reno (RNO) flights started August 10

Results are based on Spirit's data compared to major and regional U.S. airlines. Official monthly performance results are published in the Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Reports. Spirit's company record for July completion factor omitted July 2020, which was a reduced schedule due to the industry-wide drawdown during that period.

Additional Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 for its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. The carrier also won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds up the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also recently received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

