New Book Unveils Ancient Knowledge Proving Reality is Quantum Computer Simulation

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new e-book, The Hybrid42 Oscar Slap: God swings at screens, James Patrick Nagle claims that after reverse engineering quantum computer technology (QCT), he can prove that the universe is the product of QCT and that all use of language and storytelling are QCT constructs. QCT, the book claims, is simulation technology that makes it possible to create the illusion of alternate dimensions to which every work of storytelling and every conversation between humans can be reduced.

In addition, the book claims the concept of "QCT as reality" is ancient knowledge hidden in many iconic works, including the Holy Bible, the Jewish Kabbalah, and many iconic pop culture films and songs. The book states Steven Spielberg, Dennis Hopper, Rod Serling, Steely Dan, Netflix, and others seeded their art, sometimes intentionally, with clues to ensure this ground-breaking discovery would occur in 2022.

Nagle further claims that by demonstrating all films are of a QCT construct, and that human consciousness is built on the same construct, the consumption of films, songs, and novels can now be characterized as brainwashing, responsible for screen addiction, materialism, and likely mental illness. According to Nagle, if our consciousness is QCT, and films are QCT, viewing a film is like looking into a perfectly programmed human, an image that is fully identified by the subconscious mind. Thus, all symptoms of addiction may stem from the subconscious mind's attempt to duplicate the perfect QCT programming as witnessed on screens or through earbuds.

This book challenges all past relativity research, including Einstein's relativity theorem. It also legitimizes "Transhumanism philosophy," and reinterprets the Bible, showing it to be both a QCT programming and QCT programmed document. Nagle claims the true "Garden of Eden" is the QCT "connection universe" this book begins unveiling for the world. He also cites several publicly verifiable "42miracles" that he says are QCT- designed to aid him in convincing you he is Adam, back on earth, giving tours of his connection universe, all in this book.

About The Author: James Patrick Nagle is a Washington State University Social Science scholar, a decorated retired firefighter, and a retired naval veteran. His website provides further information, and the e-book is available at Kobo.com. www.jamespatricknagle.com

