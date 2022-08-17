LaLiga Extends Exclusive Official Data and Streaming Deal with Stats Perform until 2028

Stats Perform to exclusively collect and distribute official LaLiga data to broadcasters, publishers, teams, fantasy and betting until 2028

Stats Perform also retains live betting streaming rights to LaLiga, reinforcing its unbeatable offering for the world's biggest sport, football

Long-term partnership includes innovative new metrics and strategic tools for LaLiga clubs, sponsors and broadcasters to accelerate fan growth and engagement

Unrivalled position across Europe , with 4 of the big 5 leagues trusting Opta as their official data partner

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaLiga (the top professional men's divisions of Spanish Football) and sports content giant Stats Perform today announced a new, long-term strategic partnership to power immersive fan and bettor experiences using official data and live streaming.

The new five-year deal will see Stats Perform exclusively collect and manage live official data and player statistics from over 800 LaLiga matches per season and distribute them to enhance LaLiga coverage for licensed global broadcasters, sponsors, publishers, fantasy providers, sportsbooks and the leagues' own digital platforms.

Stats Perform's globally renowned and trusted Opta data will power an extensive new range of audience experiences on LaLiga broadcast, digital and social platforms, including AI-powered advanced analytics and predictions, to bring fans and bettors closer to the action.

Stats Perform's industry leading Opta-powered PressBox Graphics platform, already used by over 150 Stats Perform clients, will create exciting new visual assets for La Liga and its sponsors, that deepen and extend fan interest from 90 minutes to the entire multi-day match lifecycle, at scale.

The partnership further elevates the position of Stats Perform and its Opta data brand as the preferred provider of live scores and player statistics for men's and women's professional football. LaLiga's continued presence in Stats Perform's portfolio reinforces their unrivalled position across Europe, as Opta is the official data provider for 4 of the big 5 leagues and is trusted by the world's biggest clubs, federations, broadcasters, media and sportsbooks.

Stats Perform also retains the right to distribute live video streams of LaLiga matches to licensed sportsbooks in international markets via its recently up graded 'Bet LiveStreams' service.

Melcior Sole, Audiovisual Director, from LaLiga, said: "Stats Perform's unrivalled collection expertise, distribution and famous Opta brand means quality experiences for LaLiga fans and bettors. Their focus on innovation and AI will shed new light and tell new stories about how we play, immersing our local and global audiences more deeply in the game. Stats Perform is the perfect partner for a forward-thinking league like us."

LaLiga joins Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1 and over 60 other football competitions in Stats Perform's action-packed Bet LiveStreams portfolio, alongside premium round-the-clock tennis, basketball, cricket, ice hockey and two major new features, Instant Highlights and Smart Stats Overlays.

Alex Rice, Chief Commercial Officer, for Stats Perform, commented: "The new deal demonstrates LaLiga's commitment to growing its global appeal and providing a best-in-class experience for their fans. We're delighted and proud to be able to continue to bring such a high level of sports entertainment to our global media and betting partners and their customers."

As part of the deal Stats Perform's industry-leading Integrity services division will work closely with LaLiga's in-house Integrity Unit to monitor all levels of Spanish football for potential match manipulation activity. The two Integrity departments have already been working together for the past five years and outputs have included significant contributions to major law enforcement investigations into match-fixing.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbook operators, teams and leagues. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

About LaLiga

LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation which is a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank, and is responsible for organizing professional football competitions in Spain. LaLiga is the football competition with the most social media followers in the world, with over 150 million followers across 17 platforms in 20 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through eleven offices and 44 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its Foundation and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

