Itasca Retail Makes the Inc. 5000 List for 4th Time!

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itasca Retail is pleased to be recognized for the 3rd consecutive year and 4th time overall for its outstanding performance in the past year. The list of honorees represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. The companies on the 2022 list have not only been successful, but have demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and ongoing COVID-19 challenges.

"This Inc. 5000 honor magnifies the hard work our team members and partners put into ensuring our customers' success."

"To be honored once again by Inc. 5000 magnifies the hard work our team members and partners have put into ensuring the continued success of our valued customers," said Itasca President, Jeff Kennedy. "We are so grateful to our growing family of grocery retailers, who have been instrumental in our achievements over the years and look forward to servicing them and others for many years to come."

The software uses historical sales data along with current shelf and selling conditions to calculate the exact right order amounts for tens of thousands of items at any time of the day. Pairing this with state-of-the art DSD receiving functionality ensures each store always has the right stock levels to fulfill shopper demand. The system combines sophisticated algorithms and machine learning along with deep understanding of the North American grocery replenishment process to generate impressive gains in sales and productivity, while reducing inventory, food waste and labor.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Itasca Retail is a leading provider of inventory technology that enables grocers to become more efficient as retailers. Our customers use the Itasca platform to optimize sales, reduce waste, and meet challenges in adapting to changing consumer shopping habits, labor shortages, and new supply-chain trends. Itasca's growing family of retailers include Wegmans, Sobeys, PriceChopper/Market 32, Tops Markets, Raley's, Weis Markets, Lunds & Byerlys, Cardenas Markets, Brookshire Brothers, and Kroger. For more information, visit us at https://www.itasca-retail.com/.

