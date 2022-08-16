Thought Industries Appoints Daniel Quick to Senior Vice President, Content Strategy

Leader in Education will Drive Organization's Reputation as Premiere Source of Educational Content for Customers and Prospects

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the global leader in Enterprise Learning software, announced this week the appointment of Daniel Quick, to Senior Vice President of Content Strategy, reflecting the organization's focus on delivering world-class thought leadership content to the industry. Joining the Thought Industries team in 2020, Daniel's leadership has been instrumental in positioning the company as a powerhouse of industry voices and strategic resources.

Quick has been an active participant on the front lines of customer education, creating results-driven customer learning and brand-building thought leadership at leading software brands, including Optimizely, Asana, and now Thought Industries. This new role will position him as a leader in charge of planning, designing, and launching that will both build brand identity and fuel business growth.

"Daniel is such a valuable member of the Thought Industries leadership team, bringing tremendous knowledge, excitement, and innovation to his work at every turn," says Barry Kelly, CEO of Thought Industries. "He has a true understanding of where to take our organization next as we double down on supporting the customer, partner, and professional learning market with exceptional and thoroughly researched thought leadership content. I know this move for Daniel will mean huge wins for both his career and the future of our company."

As Senior Vice President, Content Strategy, Daniel Quick will report directly to David Downing, Chief Marketing Officer, Thought Industries.

