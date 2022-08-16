Rumble Launches Free Livestreaming for Creators

Launch of free livestreaming represents a key step forward for the livestreaming community on Rumble

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video-sharing platform Rumble announced that the company has launched free unlimited livestreaming for content creators with over one hundred subscribers.

Unlimited livestreaming, which was previously only available via a paid monthly subscription, will now be available to all content creators with over one hundred subscribers at no cost. If you are interested in learning more about livestreaming on Rumble, check out the 'How to Livestream' video on the Rumble Channel at https://rumble.com/Rumble.

"At Rumble, we are excited about the future of livestreaming. Introducing free unlimited livestreaming represents a key step forward to unlocking the potential of our creator community and enhancing the livestream experience," said CEO Chris Pavlovski. "We look forward to continuing to bolster our livestreaming toolkit for our creators and supporting their creative independence."

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

