Parkinson's Foundation Invests $5.7 Million in Research Grants

Grants support promising scientists in critical areas of Parkinson's research and discovery

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation has announced an investment of $5.7 million in 33 grants to accelerate cutting-edge Parkinson's disease (PD) research. Through research grants, the Foundation funds scientists conducting innovative studies across various aspects of PD to bring forward new therapies, treatments and ultimately a cure for the 10 million people worldwide living with this debilitating neurological disease.

Parkinson's Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Parkinson's Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"The pioneering work of most Nobel Prize recipients occurred before the age of 40, and young scientists are likely to play a significant role in groundbreaking PD discoveries. Compared to the National Institutes of Health, our support doubles the number of early career researchers dedicating their careers to PD," said Chief Scientific Officer James Beck, PhD, of the Parkinson's Foundation. "Established investigators also bring keen insight to understanding PD, and our funding drives the pursuit of novel ideas that may lead to PD breakthroughs."

The Foundation is foremost focused on supporting innovative scientific approaches to PD research. Individual scientists are the drivers of these advances. The Stanley Fahn Junior Faculty Award acts as a bridge to ensure that independent, early career scientists stay in the PD research field. Stanley Fahn Junior Faculty Award recipients receive a maximum four-year award of $400,000.

Grant recipient Sarah Shahmoradian, PhD, of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, will apply the award to study the cellular anatomy of a key Parkinson's protein, called alpha-synuclein (aSyn), using 3D Electron Tomography in its natural state in the brain. Through this study, her team will have the potential to fundamentally advance the understanding of how PD develops, inform new therapeutic strategies, and improve imaging tracer development.

"The generous support from the Parkinson's Foundation cements my commitment to continuing my PD research. By receiving this award from an organization so intimately linked to those affected by PD, I feel a heightened sense of personal responsibility and urgency," said Dr. Shahmoradian.

Parkinson's Foundation research grants are selected through a highly competitive application process that is comprised of a peer-review panel of scientific experts, including members of the Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board and Foundation-trained research advocates. Research award categories include independent investigator awards, fellowships, and early career awards. For a complete list of 2022 recipients and more information about Parkinson's Foundation research grant opportunities, please visit Parkinson.org/ResearchGrants.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $400 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S. alone.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parkinson's Foundation