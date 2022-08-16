AXA XL promotes Michael Perrotti to Chief Underwriting Officer for Marine in the Americas

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance has promoted Michael Perrotti to the role of Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) for its Marine insurance business in the Americas.

Previously Inland Marine Practice Leader for Marine in North America, Mr. Perrotti assumes the CUO role from Anne Marie Elder who will now focus on her role as Global Chief Underwriting Officer for AXA XL's marine business worldwide.

Reporting to Donna Nadeau, AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer for the Americas, in his new role, Mr. Perrotti oversees all underwriting activities and portfolio management throughout the U.S., Canada and Bermuda for AXA XL's marine insurance products including Inland Marine, Ocean Cargo, Blue and Brown Water Hull, P&I, as well as Excess and Primary Marine Liabilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Ms. Nadeau said: "Mike has managed the profitable growth and regional expansion of our Inland Marine business from the ground up. Since joining AXA XL, he and his team have been instrumental in building our regional footprint and developing market-leading Inland Marine products to address construction, motor truck cargo, logistics, and warehousing risks, among others. I'm excited to see him step up into this CUO role and look forward to seeing how he and his team steer continued innovation and growth within our Marine business."

Since joining AXA XL in 2011, Mr. Perrotti has managed the profitable growth and expansion of the company's Inland Marine business. He brings to his new role more than 30 years of home office and field management marine underwriting experience having held positions with Zurich North America, The Hartford Insurance Group, Travelers, and the Atlantic Mutual Companies. Mr. Perrotti is a graduate of St. John's University School of Insurance and holds the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate Marine Insurance Management (AMIM) designations. He also is a member of the Board of Directors for the Inland Marine Underwriters Association (IMUA).

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

