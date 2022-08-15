InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Cigar/Cigarette Holder (CHK-114)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe, convenient and fun place to keep my lit cigar/cigarette on the golf cart when taking my golf shot," said one of two inventors, from St. Charles, Ill., "so we invented THE WEDGIE. Our design would ensure that the cigar/cigarette remains safe, clean and out of harm's way until you return to the golf cart."

The invention provides a unique holder for a cigar/cigarette. In doing so, it ensures that the cigar remains safe and lit. It also could enhance fun and style and it can be attached to most surfaces. The invention features a versatile and portable design that is easy to apply, position and use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke cigars/cigarettes, golfers, sports enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

