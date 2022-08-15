Cosmic Wire to Launch Ivana Tattoo Art Metaverse

Partnership Creates First of Its Kind "Fine Art Tattoo NFTs"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmic Wire , a leader in the push to realize Web3, has partnered with celebrity tattoo artist Ivana Belakova to launch her unique, one of a kind art tattoos as NFTs.

(PRNewswire)

This NFT collection of unique tattoo art will also act as VIP tickets for Ivana's series of global events scheduled for Dubai, Europe, and Los Angeles. Pass holders will also receive exclusive access to her live tattoo sessions and will have a special opportunity to win a tattoo of their very own, including a collection of other physical items with their NFT Tattoo depicted on it. Certain pass holders will also have access to hear directly from Ivana's celebrity clients as they describe the process and her work at fireside chats hosted at Ivana's collection of favorite restaurants, luxury venues and yachts throughout Europe and the United States.

Ivana hosted special events are sponsored by Ultron. The Ultron Foundation is an emerging blockchain project focused on offering scalability, security, and faster transaction throughputs, without compromising one for the other. Ultron Foundation is building a wholesome ecosystem that will roll out new dApps rapidly, one of them being their own decentralized exchange (DEX).

In 2018, Ivana Belakova a.k.a. IVANA TATTOO ART became the first and only woman in the world whose tattoos are certified as contemporary fine art by the Macro Museum in Rome. Known for her funky color and illustrative street style of tattooing, Ivana is also a gifted illustrator, clothing designer and motivational speaker. Her celebrity client list includes Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Rich the Kid, Quavo, and Mia Khalifa.

"When I see a person, I can feel their energy and see their colors. The tattoo I then create reflects their self-expression, freedom, positive energy, and have a fun and dynamic vibe," said Ivana Tattoo Art. "I am and have always been a proud trailblazer! If I could trailblaze to Mars, I would! But, for now, catch me in the Metaverse!"

Ivana is also an accomplished author with two books published including "Narcissistic Rockstar" and "Just Love Tattoos & Sushi" Ivana is a self-taught artist who has been perfecting her style for the last 22 years. Ivana also has seminars and teaches all over the world including Shanghai, India, Columbia, and Mexico. Her style is innovative, sophisticated, and eclectic; a sexy mixture of multiple genres combining funky, bright colors and abstract elements with street style and high art. Her tattoos are positive, playful, beautiful, sometimes mischievous, and always fun.

"Ivana creates her art by first understanding what speaks to the person she is working on and then creating around them. She has built a community using her art as the vehicle. Cosmic Wire was honored to be able to support such an amazing project," said Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finck.

The IVANA TATTOO ART custom studio is based in Long Beach, California.

For more information, visit https://cosmicwire.com

About Cosmic Wire:

Based in Los Angeles, Cosmic Wire is a platform agnostic Web3 entertainment technology company that offers brands, celebrities, artists, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, license, and sell their work. Cosmic Wire creates NFTs with a purpose and expands the value of iconic physical and digital assets using tools such as blockchain, NFTs, and immersive experiences. Staffed by some of the very best in the industry, Cosmic Wire's completely internalized development, marketing, and sales teams support clients from concept to close. Cosmic Wire believes that a proper client contract provides a shared experience of success for Cosmic Wire and their clients so that Cosmic Wire succeeds when their clients do.

Website: https://www.cosmicwire.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/official-cosmic-wire-incorporated

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicwire

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cosmicwireinc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cosmicwireinc

Discord: https://discord.gg/cosmicwire

Rubenstein Public Relations

Steven Weiss

sweiss@rubensteinpr.com

Direct: (212) 805-3062

Cosmic Wire

Alan Wallace

press@cosmicwire.com

Direct: (917) 524-7440

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cosmic Wire