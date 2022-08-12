InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Shoe Buff Kit (DLL-3884)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a member of the military, I needed a better way to clean, polish and buff shoes," said an inventor, from Ft. Worth, Texas, "so I invented the SHOE BUFF KIT. My design could enhance the appearance of shoes and it would only require one hand for use."

The invention provides a practical means to clean and polish various articles of footwear. In doing so, it helps to reduce finger cramps caused by standard polishing methods. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort and it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use with one hand so it is ideal for various members of the labor force and military. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3884, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

