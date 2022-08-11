James Scott Farrin Joins Bell Legal Group in Fight to Help Camp Lejeune Contamination Victims

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Is Taking Cases and Working Closely With Bell Legal Group on a Case That Could Total More Than a Million Plaintiffs Against the Government.

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a million service members, families, workers, and trainees at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 were exposed to highly-contaminated drinking water and may have suffered massive health problems as a result. Their opportunity to seek justice has finally come.

(PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of James Scott Farr) (PRNewswire)

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in North Carolina, has joined forces with South Carolina's Bell Legal Group on behalf of Camp Lejeune water contamination victims. Bell Legal Group was instrumental in the passage of the law that granted victims the opportunity to seek compensation and chose to partner with James Scott Farrin to help victims.

"These people, many of them in our armed forces, were simply denied any chance to seek justice. Ed Bell courageously championed the passage of the new law, and the door is finally open to these victims. We can finally help them," said James S. Farrin, President and CEO of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. "We want to try to make sure no one harmed by this contamination is left behind."

Camp Lejeune's water contamination cases could potentially be a massive action against the government, something with which James Scott Farrin is familiar. Farrin's firm previously led one of the largest civil rights cases in history against the U.S. government, representing thousands of Black farmers who suffered discrimination by the Department of Agriculture.

In the Black farmers case, Farrin's firm worked out a way to process nearly 100,000 potential claimants across several states within a 180-day timeframe. Each claimant had the opportunity to discuss their discrimination claim one-on-one with an attorney. The result was a $1.25 billion government settlement on behalf of Black farmers.*

"The Camp Lejeune cases may represent massive legal and logistical challenges, but nothing we have not overcome in the past," said Farrin. "The challenges are similar to the ones we overcame with the Black farmers case, and this gives us added confidence that we will be able to help the Camp Lejeune victims, as well."

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is currently seeking possible victims and accepting clients for Camp Lejeune contamination lawsuits.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 55,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Each case is unique and must be evaluated on its own merits. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Re Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin led a team of firms to recover $1.25 billion for Black farmers from the U. S. government for discrimination.

