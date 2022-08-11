The Dwight Schools Are Excited to Announce the Establishment of Dwight School Hanoi in Vietnam

A Premier International Preschool to Grade 12 School Founded on 150 Years of Excellence in Education

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dwight Schools , a leading global network of International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools, proposes to open Dwight School Hanoi in August 2023. Dwight School Hanoi will synergize Dwight's 150-year legacy of academic excellence, pioneering firsts in the International Baccalaureate, and outstanding college acceptances to the world's best universities.

Dwight School Hanoi , a coeducational school for students in Preschool to Grade 12, will be situated on a state-of-the-art 35,000 m² campus in The Manor Central Park, an exciting new residential development and destination in central Hanoi, conveniently located off the 3rd ring road, alongside the 100-hectare Chu Van An park. The School campus is designed by the world-renowned architect Carlos Zapata and encompasses the most advanced campus and classroom technologies to promote inspiration, collaboration, and innovation for both students and faculty. The School features open architecture and stunning facilities, including collaborative spaces such as: the Spark of Genius Hall, the Tech and Design Center, makerspaces for all grades, a black box theater, 800-seat performing arts center, 2,000 m² of library space, a ceramics studio, a music conservatory and music technology rooms, two large indoor multi-sports halls, an advanced aquatics center and outdoor play spaces, areas for nature exploration, fields and courts, and an organic greenhouse. Students will make full use of these facilities daily, and will take great leaps forward in literacy, public speaking, critical thinking, complex problem-solving, mind-body understanding, digital citizenship, and the ability to work individually and in groups, truly equipping them for their future success.

The School is the newest addition to the Dwight family of schools, joining campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, and Dwight Global Online School. All students will benefit from ongoing exchange opportunities with other Dwight campuses, in addition to seamless study abroad. For all Vietnamese students, Dwight School Hanoi will offer Vietnamese Language Arts as a daily subject to support mother tongue language acquisition. The School's carefully selected and well-supported expert faculty will customize an educational path for every student based on individual interests and talents — all dedicated to Dwight's mission of igniting the spark of genius in every child.

With Vietnam's proud history and dynamic culture, combined with the Hanoian passion for bringing all that Vietnam has to offer to the global stage, Dwight's leadership sees it as a great honor to have the opportunity to serve the future generations of Vietnam. "We are delighted to embark on the hard work and dedication needed to bring a truly global education model to Hanoi that will serve the sustainable development of the economy and culture of Vietnam," said Stephen Spahn, Chancellor of The Dwight Schools and the longest-serving head of an independent school in the U.S. "Dwight is committed to educating the next generation of global leaders and to forging collaborative relationships with those who want to bring shared value to students through innovative education."

Chairman Vu Quang Hoi of the Bitexco Group , the developer of The Manor Central Park and a leader in sustainable energy in Vietnam, welcomes Dwight to Hanoi: "For a long time now, I have been working to identify the right education partner to deliver the best experience for the children of Hanoi. After a search of several years, I am thrilled to welcome Dwight Schools to our site at The Manor Central Park, where I know they will create a magical school grounded in all the best elements of Vietnamese culture. The Dwight Schools, like Bitexco, are family owned, and we share a commitment to community, sustainability, innovation, and a global perspective. Together, we will be making a concrete contribution to the development of Vietnam."

Dwight School Hanoi plans to open its Lower School (Grades 1-5) in August 2023, followed by the Early Childhood Division (Preschool and Kindergarten), and Middle and Upper Schools (Grades 6-12) in August 2024. Faculty will tap into Dwight's deep well of expertise as a leader in the IB and innovative practices. Advisory will play an important role at the School; students will receive personalized academic and college guidance, alongside strong social-emotional support. Dwight's renowned excellent college guidance counselors will assist students in course selection and the college admissions process.

As a member of The Dwight Schools global network, students in Hanoi will enjoy numerous cross-campus curricular and creative collaborations with their peers around the world, have the opportunity to spend a trimester or year on any Dwight campus, and the ability to transfer seamlessly to any Dwight School should their family relocate. What Dwight School Hanoi will also deliver to each and every one of its students is a happy, fulfilling, and empowering school experience.

For all inquiries, including admissions, email: hanoi@dwight.edu

About The Dwight Schools: Founded in New York in 1872, Dwight was the first school in the Americas to offer the comprehensive IB continuum curriculum from preschool to grade 12.

All Dwight Schools are dedicated to igniting the spark of genius in every child. This mission rests on three pillars: personalized learning, community, and global vision. Dwight's global network of IB Schools has campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, and in the cloud — Dwight Global Online School — which extends a Dwight education to students everywhere. Graduates attend leading colleges and universities in the U.S., including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, MIT, Stanford, Dartmouth, NYU, Columbia, Cornell, University of Pennsylvania, among many others; as well as leading institutions of higher learning worldwide.

Founded by members of the Sachs family (of Goldman Sachs), Dwight has an extensive historical list of notable global alumni, which includes a U.S. Senator, Governor, and White House advisors, as well as the influential New York Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia and the British diplomat Sir Leonard Allinson. Noteworthy creative forces Truman Capote (author), Roy Lichtenstein (artist), Hal Prince (Tony Award-winning Broadway theater director and producer), and John Williams (Grammy Award-winning classical guitarist) contributed to the legacy of the arts at Dwight. Prominent vanguards Serge Kovaleski (Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist) and Hans Zinsser (world-renowned immunologist), along with members of the Guggenheim, Sulzberger, Lehman, and Loeb families have all left their mark on the institution throughout the School's history.

