Jobox.ai Partners with Pop-A-Lock to Support Locksmiths Nationwide in Sending Referrals, Getting, and Managing Jobs

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobox.ai , a software company that provides home service marketplaces with an AI-based infrastructure to directly connect their customers with skilled trades professionals ("pros"), today announced its partnership with Pop-A-Lock, a locksmithing franchise, to help locksmiths get and manage jobs, send job referrals to other pros, and take control of payments and weekly settlements through Jobox's automated technology including distribution of referral fees, reports, and more.

More than 20 million people in the United States lose their car and house keys every year - a time-consuming process that can cost anywhere between $75 and $250, depending on the situation . Consumer marketplaces that connect their customers with local locksmiths sometimes struggle to find the right pros to respond to these timely situations. Jobox alleviates this problem by partnering with on-demand locksmiths available in minutes through an AI-powered marketplace infrastructure that plugs into existing consumer marketplaces.

The partnership between Jobox and Pop-A-Lock is two-fold. First, it will allow locksmiths who use the Jobox platform to send jobs to a Pop-A-Lock locksmith if they are not near the job location or don't have the skills required to complete the job. Pop-A-Lock locksmiths can also use the referral tool to share jobs with other locksmiths when they don't have the capability of completing that job due to labor constraints. Locksmiths who send a job to other locksmiths receive a referral fee since all pros who use the app agreed to the revenue sharing program upon signing up in order to make it a seamless process for everyone. Second, the partnership will allow Pop-A-Lock locksmiths to receive jobs from the Jobox demand partners nationwide.

"We are continuing to grow our network of partners to offer skilled trade pros an exceptional and innovative all-in-one workplace app experience," said Jobox CEO Shay Bloch. "Home service professionals are keen on locking in jobs more than ever before given today's market and by partnering with Pop-A-Lock, we're able to reach additional locksmiths and help franchises gain more job opportunities from partners, with the goal of enabling everyone to earn more and easily manage their payments. We look forward to continuing to grow our communities together and provide effective assistance to customers."

Jobox and Pop-A-Lock have seen great success through pilot programs in Alabama and Tennessee thus far. In June 2022, over 40 jobs were completed weekly through the Jobox / Pop-A-Lock partnership.

Jobox allows locksmiths who share jobs on the marketplace to control and track calls from reception to job completion in real-time, leading to a high level of trust between the pros who are completing jobs. There is no need to use spreadsheets or accounting software since the financial interface is transparent to both sides of the smart contract.

"Safety and security is our top priority and Jobox allows us to work closely with fully licensed, high-quality locksmiths and trustworthy companies in order to be successful," said Pop-A-Lock's Director of Operations, Rob Reynolds. "The Jobox platform lets us exchange calls and lead opportunities with our locksmith partners across the U.S. The referral system takes thirty minutes or less which leads to increased customer satisfaction. We look to Jobox as spearheading the future of the skilled trade labor market and many small to medium-sized businesses."

Jobox recently announced partnerships with Stripe to offer business financial accounts to help pros streamline money management, and with NEXT Insurance , to provide Jobox users access to personalized insurance. Jobox powers business for more than 6,000 pros in 39 states across the U.S., and has processed more than $1B of transactions on its platform. Jobox matches a pro to a customer job every three minutes, making it easy for pros and home service marketplaces alike to grow their business.

About Jobox

Jobox connects companies with thousands of vetted home service professionals. We use proprietary algorithms and millions of data points to match end customers with the local pro they need in less than 60 seconds. Jobox also helps companies form a deeper and broader connection with their customers. We enable companies to follow a service transaction all the way to execution. We made reporting, reconciliation, and payments fully automated and transparent, and built the infrastructure, APIs and onboarding flows to help design a smooth customer journey. Jobox takes the overhead of the home service marketplace to let companies focus on customer relationships. Companies get valuable insights into their customers' preferences and the pros they work with, which they can leverage to lead more holistic purchasing journeys.

About Pop-A-Lock

Pop-A-Lock was born in 1991 when local law enforcement agents in Lafayette, Louisiana recognized the need for a car locksmith in their community. Since then, Pop-A-Lock has grown to become the largest professional locksmithing franchise in the country. Our original Lafayette location is now the national training facility and corporate headquarters for Pop-A-Lock. http://www.popalock.com/

