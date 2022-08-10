HealthTree Foundation Launches Journaling Feature for Multiple Myeloma and AML Patients

Patients Can Capture and Share Important Parts of Their Disease Journey

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthTree Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey, today announced the launch of its new journaling feature for multiple myeloma and acute myeloid leukemia patients. The free journaling tool inside of the HealthTree software platform allows patients to capture their stories in video, audio or text format and share journal entries by email or on social media. The journaling addition marks another milestone by the HealthTree Foundation to provide a comprehensive set of tools to blood cancer patients who are navigating a life-threatening diagnosis.

Patients can keep the journal entries private or can share the entries with family and friends.

"Journaling about myeloma has been therapeutic for me. It allowed me to express and release my emotions and make some sense out of what was happening to me," said Richard Hite, multiple myeloma patient. "The HealthTree journaling tool allows me to capture my experience and the perspective I have gained to share with my wife and kids. There are so many lessons I have learned from myeloma that I don't want to forget."

The health benefits of journaling are clinically proven to reduce stress, strengthen the immune system, improve memory and comprehension, improve mood and increase emotional regulation.

Multiple myeloma patient Michelle Peterson said, "I kept a journal as I started my myeloma treatment and when I was too sick to write, my family took over for me. Now, it's an important memory not just for me, but for my entire family."

"When I became ill, my wife and I both realized from the many calls, texts and visits that we would not be able to keep up," said AML patient Steve Hodges. Yet, we have so many friends and family who have a genuine need to know what's happening and to support us. We began journaling and providing access for friends and family. Their comments, support, care and interest are a rising tide, bringing us home to those who've meant the most to us over our lifetimes, and who are so good for us now."

To access the free journal, use the following links:

HealthTree Journal for Multiple Myeloma: https://healthtree.org/myeloma/my-journal

HealthTree Journal for Acute Myeloid Leukemia: https://healthtree.org/aml/my-journal

For more information and other free tools, visit www.healthtree.org.

About The HealthTree Foundation

The HealthTree Foundation is a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey. Myeloma and AML patients can access the foundation's resources for free. These include the HealthTree Cure Hub, an online community tool that helps patients explore their best treatment options, find clinical trials based on their stage of disease and lab values, and contribute their de-identified data to accelerate a cure. Other HealthTree tools include a learning management platform called HealthTree University, a HealthTree Coach mentoring program, disease news sites, Community webinar events and a specialist directory. Jennifer Ahlstrom and her husband Paul founded the HealthTree Foundation which provides patient education, advocacy and research funding for multiple myeloma and AML.

