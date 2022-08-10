GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Its Investment in ITsavvy LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York City-based private equity firm investing in middle market business-to-business companies, in partnership with the management team of ITsavvy LLC ("ITsavvy" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its investment in the Company.

ITsavvy is an Addison, Illinois-based technology solutions provider that delivers frictionless IT experiences to clients across multiple segments and industries. ITsavvy leverages the power of its partner ecosystem to design, develop and deliver technology infrastructure solutions that accelerate business outcomes on behalf of its clients. The Company's expansive portfolio of 4 million+ SKUs and diversity of relationships across suppliers and clients of various sizes and sectors allows ITsavvy to deliver end-to-end solutions nationwide.

Munu Gandhi, currently President and COO, will continue to provide leadership to the Company as its CEO. "Since our founding in 2004, ITsavvy has been a client-centric firm, focused on providing thought leadership around the products and solutions required to deliver their business outcomes. Through the years, we have developed an industry-leading platform that has enabled us to serve clients across multiple segments and industries. Today is an exciting day in our journey with the announcement of our partnership with GenNx360. GenNx360 brings thought leadership, deep operational expertise, and financial resources that will enable ITsavvy to evolve our platform to deliver enhanced solutions to our clients and accelerate our growth," Gandhi stated.

Ron Blaylock the GenNx360 Founder & Managing Partner who led the transaction, stated, "ITsavvy represents a strong platform in an attractive industry with tremendous whitespace and demonstrates GenNx360's continued momentum and portfolio diversification. The Company is led by an impressive management team who has built an industry-leading platform with exciting organic and inorganic growth characteristics. We look forward to supporting the ITsavvy team in continuing the execution of their growth strategy."

312 Investments served as financial advisor and Piccione, Keeley & Associates, Ltd served as legal counsel to ITsavvy. Morrison Cohen LLP served as legal counsel to GenNx360.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business-to-business companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing value-enhancing operational improvements to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include business & industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, industrial machinery and components, equipment services, environmental services, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. www.gennx360.com

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the United States. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients. www.itsavvy.com

