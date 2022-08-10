Former Shark Tank Contestant The Little Burros Launching in Lowe's and Walmart Stores Throughout the U.S.

After turning down two royalty deals on ABC's Shark Tank, The Little Burros Lands Deals with Major Nationwide Retailers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria, VA-based company The Little Burros turned down royalty deals from Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary after pitching their gardening product, The Burro Buddy, on ABC's Shark Tank in 2020.

ABC's Shark Tank father-daughter duo, The Little Burros, set to launch in Lowe's and Walmart nationwide!

"Turning down a deal, let alone two, from the sharks was a difficult decision but at the end of the day we knew we were already getting traction in the stores and we would regret taking a royalty." shared Mollie Thorsen, COO.

The father-daughter pair have persisted in pitching their product to retailers across the U.S., while continuing their online sales and maintaining their existing retail partnerships. They recently were awarded a deal with Lowe's, with The Burro Buddy set to launch in over 1,200 Lowe's stores nationwide on September 5, 2022. This figure represents nearly 75% of Lowe's total nationwide locations.

The Little Burros was also one of over 500 companies that attended Walmart's Annual Open Call Event for U.S. Manufacturing companies in June 2022. The company received a coveted "golden ticket" deal from the event, and their product is predicted to be available in 1,100 Walmart stores in the spring of 2023.

"There's nothing like The Burro Buddy out there, it really changes the way you work in the yard, so we are really excited to get these into the hands of Lowe's and Walmart customers," expressed Managing Partner Bob Thorsen.

To learn more about The Little Burros, visit www.littleburros.com.

About The Little Burros

The Little Burros is a family-run, mission-driven, quality tool line that provides innovative solutions to everyday garden problems. The company prides itself on producing American-made, lasting products that keep its users organized while working on whatever project is at hand.

About The Burro Buddy

The Burro Buddy is an award-winning garden tray that is thoughtfully designed to store the user's drink, cell phone, short and long handle tools. It allows users to easily organize their wheelbarrow, so they can navigate throughout their yard and complete gardening projects efficiently.

