PCF Insurance Acquires Utah-Based A Insurance Agencies

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today its acquisition of A Insurance Agencies based in Syracuse, Kaysville, and Marriott-Slaterville, Utah.

Founded in 1981, A Insurance is a full-service personal lines insurance provider specializing in life, home, auto, and business.

"Our Agency Partners have a strong desire for growth and to preserve their client and community relationships that build their local businesses," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PCF Insurance. "A Insurance is an extraordinary agency and genuinely cares about their employees, customers and community, which is what PCF is all about. We're thrilled to welcome the A Insurance team to the PCF family."

A key competitive advantage for PCF Insurance is the powerful combination of Agency Partner autonomy to continue leading their business, now with access to a best-in-class team for shared services and resources to generate significant value for the collective success of all. PCF Insurance selects Agency Partners who believe in the PCF business strategy, possess a proven track record of success, are highly entrepreneurial, and are looking to grow beyond their current watermark.

"PCF has been a breath of fresh air," said Roger Grow, principal and owner of A Insurance since 1995. "They were the only option that allowed our agency to retain our name and company culture, as well as gain access to comprehensive shared services and resources. Growth is inevitable with PCF."

To date in 2022, PCF Insurance has completed or has under letter of intent 66 acquisitions, continuing its industry-leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pace.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About A Insurance Agencies

As independent agents, A Insurance Agencies services over 5,000 clients while representing more than 10 different companies selected based on rates, portfolio of products, and responsiveness to claims. Other options create competition that can save money, provide broader coverage, and deliver more value. Learn more at ainsurance.com .

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Recognized as a top acquirer by The Hales Report, ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com .

