Newell Brands Announces Friday Collective™, A New Brand That's Committed to Bringing 'Weekend Feels' to Every Day

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newell Brands announced today the launch of a new brand, Friday Collective™. The bold lifestyle brand is launching with a range of scented candles that channel optimism and joy with vibrant colors and unexpected fragrance combinations, to perfectly set a vibe, get a boost, or simply reset your mood.

"Traditionally we think about lighting a candle as a meditative act, a way to wind down," said Lisa McCarthy, President, Home Fragrance at Newell Brands. "We wanted to rethink that and create candles that were energizing and uplifting. We hope our candles will set a different tone, and the anticipation of the weekend is the perfect way to capture that idea."

With experience-driven fragrances and a vibrant aesthetic, Friday Collective products are inspired by the anticipation we feel when we think about the weekend; that feeling of freedom, optimism, and excitement. "Friday Collective was created for those who are looking to bring the freedom and joy of 'weekend feels' into everyday moments," said McCarthy. "Everyone can find a fragrance that fits their vibe."

Featuring a premium soy wax blend, natural fiber wicks, and essential oils, the bold, iridescent new candles from Friday Collective are perfect for creating weekend vibes 24/7. The launch fragrances are split into four "vibes," grouped by their scent profile and their fragrance stories convey relatable feelings, experiences, and moments, including:

Let's Party

Lowkey Hype

Kickstart The Hustle

Joy Of Missing Out:

Friday Collective is now available in select fragrances in 7.8oz single wick (MSRP: $15.99) and 13.5oz 3-wick candles (MSRP: $20.99), online at FridayCollective.com and Walmart.com. The product line will also be available in stores and online at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Meijer, Amazon, and Target in the coming months.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

