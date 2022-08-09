Integrity Expands Life Insurance Distribution by Partnering with Richman Insurance Agency

Fast-growing IMO with strong track record of exceptional agent recruiting and training will use Integrity's comprehensive platform to reach more consumers

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Richman Insurance Agency, an insurance marketing organization ("IMO") based in Dallas, Texas. As part of the acquisition, Rob Richman, President of Richman Insurance Agency, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Richman Insurance Agency has quickly become an influential leader in the markets it serves. With more than a decade of experience in the insurance industry, Rob Richman understands how to provide fundamental agent training so his team can best meet client needs. He guides the company's fast-growing network of agents to success through a proven system of in-depth coaching and support. Richman Insurance Agency provides $15 million in mortgage protection, life insurance and final expense products to a wide range of consumers, serving more than 20,000 Americans annually.

"A great business needs great leaders, and Rob has proven he has the attitude and passion to make an impact on this industry," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His hard work and dedication have built his agency into the success it is today, and his well-trained team is now ready for the next step forward. Adding Integrity's resources and technology will accelerate Richman Insurance Agency's growth path, allowing them to reach more people while enhancing our efforts to serve the life, health and wealth needs of all Americans. We're proud to welcome Rob and his team to Integrity — I'm confident their biggest successes are ahead of them."

"At Richman Insurance Agency, we specialize in helping agents maximize their potential," explained Richman, President. "Adding Integrity's world-class support and services to our team's commitment and work ethic creates the perfect combination to supercharge our business. Integrity is pioneering the future of life, health and wealth protection, and we want to be part of it. When we see the group of industry leaders Integrity has assembled, we can't help but be thrilled to join their ranks. We know we're just getting started with what we can achieve."

Integrity helps Americans prepare for the good days ahead by partnering with industry leaders and icons who come together as peers to optimize insurance processes and financial services. Unified by their common goal of improving insurance and financial services experiences for everyone, members of Integrity's partner network learn from each other and collaborate to design strategies that better protect the life, health and wealth of consumers.

"Rob has always done his utmost to help his team fulfill their goals — it's what makes him the type of leader we're thrilled to partner with," explained Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Richman Insurance Agency is ready to take a big leap forward and grow faster and serve more people than ever before. Partnering with the best minds in the business and gaining access to Integrity's cutting-edge technology and resources will springboard their future success. Richman Insurance Agency will be a great addition to the Integrity family. We're grateful they've chosen to be part of our mission to help more Americans plan for the good days ahead."

To take full advantage of Integrity's partner benefits and agent resources, Richman Insurance Agency will utilize Integrity's vast infrastructure of business services. Partners can streamline administrative functions through centralized areas, such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance, and world-class advertising and marketing. In addition, Integrity offers partners access to proprietary technology through its omnichannel insurtech platform. These comprehensive insurance and financial services offerings include valuable agent resources, such as product development, quoting and enrollment systems and customer relationship management software.

All these benefits are further accentuated by Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan, which offers employees the exciting opportunity for meaningful company ownership.

For more information about Richman Insurance Agency's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Richman.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Richman Insurance Agency

Richman Insurance Agency, founded in 2019, is based in Dallas, Texas and is a leader in the life insurance industry. The agency specializes in mortgage protection, final expense, and retirement planning. To provide the best products and services, Richman Insurance Agency partners with industry leading carriers, and develops agents and leaders to provide quality service in the senior market. In 2021, Richman Insurance Agency served over 20,000 Americans and provided over $15 million in annual paid premium.

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC