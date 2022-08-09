Gotcha Covered named one of the best franchises for women

Gotcha Covered named one of the best franchises for women

Leading window treatment franchise recognized by Franchise Business review for excellence among female franchise owners

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has been recognized as one of the best franchises for women by Franchise Business Review. Gotcha Covered is in rare company as only 50 franchise brands qualified for the 2022 list.

Gotcha Covered has been recognized as one of the best franchises for women by Franchise Business Review. (PRNewswire)

"Being named to this prestigious list is truly an honor," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The franchise industry is a perfect solution for women looking to start their own business, and it's an accomplishment to know that our team works hard to ensure they have the proper tools in place to be successful.

"Our women owners do an excellent job of displaying what the Gotcha Covered brand is all about. They take pride in delivering an excellent customer experience, and we want to support them by providing an excellent franchisee experience."

Gotcha Covered was among 267 franchise brands, representing more than 8,000 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research.

Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction in key areas of their franchise system including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Before I became a Gotcha Covered franchise owner, I worked a long time in interior design. So, I had a pretty strong eye for what the community was looking for to beautify their homes," said Claudia Carolina Carrillo, owner of Gotcha Covered of Central Austin. "Even with my prior knowledge, I still needed help as a new business owner, and Gotcha Covered far exceeded my expectations. They are very supportive and always open to answering any of my questions.

"Their corporate team is easy to reach while staying professional in all business aspects. In addition, they provide great franchisee tools to help with business operations. As a female business owner, I couldn't have selected a better family to be a part of."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

Please visit the Franchise Business Review website to see the entire Top 50 Franchises for Women list.

For more information on Gotcha Covered or to find your local consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gotcha Covered