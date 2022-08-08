Tint World® announces second San Diego store

National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise continues its expansion in Southern California with Tint World® San Diego – La Mesa

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its second location serving the San Diego area.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its second location serving the San Diego area. (PRNewswire)

Tint World® San Diego – La Mesa, owned by Jian Guan, provides premier automotive aftermarket services and accessories, including window tint, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, paint protection films, and more.

"Tint World® stands out in this industry for its full range of automotive products and services from the leading brands," Guan said. "Tint World® also offers a proven, predictable franchise model with ongoing training, service, and support that empowers franchisees to deliver value and quality to the drivers in their area."

In addition to offering premium products and services, Tint World® San Diego – La Mesa is staffed by a team of highly experienced and skilled technicians and installers.

"Jian has been committed to the Tint World® vision since day one," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "He's carefully implemented our franchise systems and processes, which has set him up for sustained success. That's a powerful statement about the opportunities and rewards available for franchisees through our model."

Tint World® San Diego – La Mesa serves El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Chula Vista, Spring Valley, National City, Coronado, Lakeside, Broadway Heights, and Point Loma and is located at 7360 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92115. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about Tint World®'s products and services, call (619) 877-8330 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ca/san-diego-la-mesa-094.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

