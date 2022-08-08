SkyView
Genie Energy Announces Second Quarter Results

Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Reports record second-quarter gross profit, net income and Adjusted EBITDA1

Repurchased 639,000 shares of Class B Common Stock and $2 million of Preferred Stock

Announced formation of Sunlight Energy Investments to invest in commercial, community and utility-scale solar projects

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Genie Energy is a leading provider of electricity and natural gas to homes and small businesses...
Genie Energy is a leading provider of electricity and natural gas to homes and small businesses in the Eastern U.S. Genie also operates an E&P company with an active exploratory program in Northern Israel.(PRNewswire)

"The drivers of our record first quarter results carried over into the second quarter, leading to very strong profitability metrics despite the second quarter's traditional weakness in the US," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer. "Overall, given the continued market uncertainty, we employed a conservative customer acquisition and retention strategy in our US and international retail operations, allowing us to deliver strong profitability. Our international results were impacted by a mark-to-market increase in the value of our hedge book. Finally, we complemented our strong operational performance by returning $8.8 million in capital to shareholders via repurchases of common and preferred stock and payments of our regular quarterly common and preferred stock dividends."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 2Q21 unless otherwise noted)

  • Revenue decreased 1.8% to $75.0 million;
  • Gross profit increased 218.2% to $67.5 million, and gross margin increased to 89.9% from 27.8%, due in large part to gains related to the international forward hedge book;
  • Income from operations increased to $48.5 million from 4.5 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $49.1 million from $5.5 million;
  • GRE generated income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million and $14.7 million, compared to $5.5 million and $5.8 million, respectively;
  • Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders increased to $33.9 million, and diluted income per share (EPS) increased to $1.30, compared to a $5.0 million and $0.19, respectively;
  • Declared a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders;
  • Repurchased 639,000 shares of Class B common stock and redeemed $2 million of preferred stock.












Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 6/30/22*








 (in $M except for EPS)

2Q22   

2Q21   

Change  

YTD 2022  

YTD 2021  

Change  





Total Revenue

$75.0

$76.4

(1.8 %)

$173.6

$183.9

(5.6 %)





Genie Retail - US (GRE)

$63.2

$67.0

(5.7 %)

$147.0

$157.6

(6.7 %)





Electricity

$53.1

$61.9

(14.3 %)

$112.4

$135.3

(16.9 %)





Natural Gas

$10.1

$5.1

98.7 %

$34.6

$22.4

54.7 %





Genie Retail - International (GREI)**

$8.1

$7.1

14.6 %

$20.7

$21.4

(3.3 %)





Electricity

$7.8

$6.8

14.5 %

$20.2

$21.0

(4.0 %)





Other

$0.3

$0.3

16.8 %

$0.5

$0.4

35.1 %





Genie Renewables

$3.8

$2.3

61.2 %

$5.8

$4.8

20.5 %





Gross Margin

89.9 %

27.8 %

6,217bps

65.1 %

18.4 %

4,670bps





Genie Retail - US (GRE)

45.9 %

27.4 %

1,857bps

51.4 %

21.1 %

3,029bps





Genie Retail - International (GREI)

465.7 %

27.9 %

4,3780bps

174.4 %

-6.8 %

18,128bps





Genie Renewables

21.6 %

39.4 %

(1,774)bps

23.0 %

42.2 %

(1,918)bps





Income (Loss) from Operations

$48.5

$4.5

968.7 %

$72.9

($0.9)

nm





Operating Margin

64.6 %

5.9 %

5867bps

42.0 %

-0.5 %

4251bps





Net Loss Attributable to
Discontinued Operations

($3.2)

nm

($4.3)

nm





Net Income Attributable to
GNE Common Stockholders

$33.9

$5.0

577.5 %

$51.4

$2.6

1845.2 %





Diluted Earnings Per Share

$1.30

$0.19

584.2 %

$1.97

$0.10

1870.0 %





Adjusted EBITDA1

$49.1

$5.5

798.2 %

$74.8

$1.1

6823.9 %





Cash Flow from (used in)
Continuing Operating
Activities

$9.2

$3.7

149.2 %

$27.6

($2.0)

NM





nm = not measurable/meaningful











*Numbers may not add due to rounding











** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results




















Select Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 (as of quarters ended on June 30)**

Units in 1000s

2Q22  

2Q21  

Change  

Retail Performance Metrics:




Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE)

303

384

(21.3 %)

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

262

330

(20.4 %)

Electricity

185

272

(31.7 %)

Natural Gas

77

58

32.2 %

Genie Retail - International (GREI)

40

55

(26.7 %)

Electricity

40

55

(26.7 %)

Natural Gas

---

---

nm

Meters in 1000s units

342

434

(21.4 %)

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

280

361

(22.4 %)

Electricity

203

292

(30.3 %)

Natural Gas

77

69

10.8 %

Genie Retail - International (GREI)

62

74

(16.2 %)

Electricity

62

74

(16.2 %)

Natural Gas

---

---

nm

GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters




Gross Sales

34

35

(2.8 %)

Churn

4.4 %

3.8 %

66bps

** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Segment Highlights
GRE
GRE delivered record second quarter levels of gross profit, income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. Electric per meter consumption declined moderately versus the year-ago quarter but remained solidly above pre-COVID levels. As in prior quarters, GRE moderated its customer acquisition efforts to maximize the value of its portfolio given the ongoing market volatility.

Sequentially, RCEs increased slightly to 263,000 while meters served decreased by 6,000 to 280,000 as of June 30, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 4.4% from 3.8% in the year ago quarter and decreased from 4.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

GRE will continue to monitor the retail energy markets for customer acquisition opportunities.  As volatility either moderates or becomes more palatable to customers, GRE expects to recalibrate its customer acquisition and retention programs to generate growth in the customer book.

GREI
Energy price volatility in Europe resulted in mark-to-market gains in our forward hedge book of $35.8 million.  After the quarter close, GREI took initial steps to optimize its forward position.  The company has sold its Swedish book of approximately 6,000 meters and is evaluating additional actions for the remaining customers.

Genie Renewables
Genie continued building solar projects for large commercial customers and is on track to continue recognizing additional revenue from its current backlog of projects.  The company made strides in the community solar and utility scale solar space as well, and expects to share more about these verticals in Q3.  Q2 revenue strength came from the segment's CityCom Solar business which markets community solar energy solutions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
On June 30, 2022, Genie Energy reported $239.2 million in total assets, including $67.2 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities. Liabilities totaled $86.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $125.8 million. Non-current liabilities were $10.7 million.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $9.2 million compared to $4.1 million a year ago.

Strategic Update and Commentary on the Balance of 2022
Michael Stein commented, "In light of the continued volatility in energy markets as well as global economic and political uncertainty, we took steps to enhance our position through the sale of our Swedish book of business to another market participant. We are continuing to evaluate ways in which to reduce our obligations in Europe and will provide further updates on our third-quarter earnings call.

"We also recently announced a significant expansion of our solar strategy, transforming Genie into a developer and financier of commercial, community and utility-scale solar projects. To facilitate equity financing, we formed Sunlight Energy Investments with Genie as the general partner. Sunlight Energy will seek to participate in projects originated by both Genie and by other solar developers, and will bring in other investors to participate alongside Genie.

"Looking ahead to the remainder of 2022, we anticipate that energy price volatility will continue to impact our domestic retail provider business in the near term.  Until we return to a normalized environment, we will focus on maximizing margins and cash flow while moderating our investment in customer acquisition."

Trended Financial Information:*



 (in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters)

1Q21   

2Q21   

3Q21   

4Q21   

1Q22   

2Q22   


2020

2021

YTD 2022  

Total Revenue

$107.5

$76.4

$95.1

$84.7

$98.5

$75.0


$356.9

$363.7

$173.6

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

$90.7

$67.0

$86.3

$67.9

$83.9

$63.2


$304.4

$311.8

$147.0

Electricity

$73.4

$61.9

$82.8

$54.9

$59.4

$53.1


$270.9

$273.0

$112.4

Natural Gas

$17.3

$5.1

$3.5

$12.9

$24.5

$10.1


$33.6

$38.8

$34.6

Genie Retail - International (GREI)**

$14.3

$7.1

$7.5

$15.5

$12.6

$8.1


$27.3

$44.4

$20.7

Electricity

$14.2

$6.8

$7.1

$15.2

$12.4

$7.8


$26.6

$43.3

$20.2

Other

$0.1

$0.3

$0.4

$0.3

$0.2

$0.3


$0.6

$1.1

$0.5

Genie Renewables

$2.5

$2.3

$1.3

$1.3

$2.0

$3.8


$25.2

$7.5

$5.8

Gross Margin

11.8 %

27.8 %

43.5 %

34.9 %

46.2 %

89.9 %


26.6 %

28.8 %

65.1 %

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

16.5 %

27.4 %

39.6 %

34.5 %

55.5 %

45.9 %


29.0 %

29.1 %

51.4 %

Genie Retail - International (GREI)

-23.9 %

27.9 %

91.0 %

37.8 %

-12.4 %

465.7 %


16.6 %

25.2 %

23.0 %

Genie Renewables

44.9 %

39.4 %

34.0 %

21.5 %

25.7 %

21.6 %


8.8 %

37.1 %

37.1 %

Income (loss) from Operations

($5.5)

$4.5

$23.3

$10.7

$24.4

$48.5


$21.9

$33.1

$72.9

Operating Margin

(5.1 %)

5.9 %

24.5 %

12.7 %

24.8 %

64.6 %


6.1 %

9.1 %

42.0 %

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Discontinued
Operations

($1.1)

($3.2)

($16.4)

$26.3

---


$0.8

$5.5

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GNE Common
Stockholders 

($2.4)

$5.0

($2.7)

$29.2

$17.5

$33.9


$11.7

$29.1

$51.4

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

($0.09)

$0.19

($0.11)

$1.12

$0.67

$1.30


$0.44

$1.11

$1.97

Adjusted EBITDA

($4.4)

$5.5

$24.2

$12.5

$25.7

$49.1


$27.4

$37.7

$74.8

Retail Performance Metrics:











Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) in 1000s

400

384

383

301

298

303


389

301

303

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

347

330

336

260

260

262


337

260

262

Electricity

291

272

276

189

182

185


284

189

185

Natural Gas

56

58

60

71

78

77


53

71

77

Genie Retail - International (GREI)

53

55

46

40

38

40


51

40

40

Electricity

53

55

46

40

38

40


51

40

40

Natural Gas

---

---

---

---

---

---


---

---

---

Meters in 1000s units

447

434

428

352

347

342


441

352

342

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

373

361

361

285

286

280


368

285

280

Electricity

308

292

289

210

209

203


303

210

203

Natural Gas

65

69

72

75

78

77


65

75

77

Genie Retail - International (GREI)

74

74

67

67

61

62


73

67

62

Electricity

74

74

67

67

61

62


73

67

62

Natural Gas

---

---

---

---

---

---


---

---

---

GRE Meter Data











Gross Sales

62

35

47

33

44

34


212

177

79

Churn***

4.9 %

3.8 %

4.0 %

6.2 %

4.5 %

4.4 %


4.4 %

4.7 %

4.5 %

nm = not measurable/meaningful











*Numbers may not add due to rounding











** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results








*** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals











Dividend on Genie Energy Common Stock
Genie Energy's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.075 per share of Class A and Class B common stock with a record date of August 18, 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about August 26, 2022. The distribution will be treated as an ordinary dividend for income tax purposes.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information
At 8:30 AM Eastern today, Genie Energy's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or +1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 955827.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or +1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 46224. The replay will remain available through August 22, 2022. A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.
Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in selected markets in Europe. Genie Renewables comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercial energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30,
2022



December 31,
2021



(Unaudited)



(Audited)


Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

61,093



$

95,492


Restricted cash—short-term


5,658




6,657


Marketable equity securities


490




1,336


Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,480 and $6,365
at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively


43,881




52,357


Inventory


16,043




17,720


Prepaid expenses


6,843




4,994


Other current assets


48,392




21,789


Current assets of discontinued operations


18,680





Total current assets


201,080




200,345


Property and equipment, net


347




297


Goodwill


11,617




11,755


Other intangibles, net


3,408




3,648


Deferred income tax assets, net


4,581




4,259


Other assets


18,202




9,161


Total assets

$

239,235



$

229,465


Liabilities and equity








Current liabilities:








Trade accounts payable


26,188




33,554


Accrued expenses


33,771




39,523


Income taxes payable


10,903




9,792


Due to IDT Corporation, net


148




532


Other current liabilities


4,311




2,125


Current liabilities of discontinued operations





30,766


Total current liabilities


75,321




116,292


Other liabilities


10,660




2,384


Total liabilities 


85,981




118,676


Commitments and contingencies








Equity:








Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:








Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:








Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of
2,087 and 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021


17,743




19,743


Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 1,574 shares issued
and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021


16




16


Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 26,712 and 26,620
shares issued and 24,055 and 24,615 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December
31, 2021, respectively


267




266


Additional paid-in capital


144,818




143,249


Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,657 and 2,005 shares of Class B common stock at
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021


(18,519)




(14,034)


Accumulated other comprehensive income


1,123




3,160


Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)


18,361




(29,115)


Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity


163,809




123,285


Noncontrolling interests


(10,555)




(12,496)


Total equity


153,254




110,789


Total liabilities and equity

$

239,235



$

229,465


GENIE ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
June 30,



Six Months Ended
June 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021




(in thousands, except per share data)


Revenues:














Electricity

$

60,832



$

68,681



$

132,616



$

156,294


Natural gas


10,098




5,082




34,601




22,362


Other


4,096




2,616




6,337




5,214


Total revenues


75,026




76,379




173,554




183,870


Cost of revenues


7,552




55,171




60,539




150,008


Gross profit


67,474




21,208




113,015




33,862


Operating expenses and losses:
















Selling, general and administrative (i)


18,998




16,672




40,107




34,790


Income (loss) from operations


48,476




4,536




72,908




(928)


Interest income


48




10




65




20


Interest expense


(52)




(103)




(102)




(212)


Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities and investments


(146)




2,915




(799)




7,022


Gain on sale of subsidiary





4,226







4,226


Other (loss) income, net


(372)




39




(869)




447


Income before income taxes


47,954




11,623




71,203




10,575


Provision for income taxes


(10,581)




(3,143)




(17,094)




(3,679)


Net income from continuing operations


37,373




8,480




54,109




6,896


   Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes





(3,195)







(4,305)


Net income


37,373




5,285




54,109




2,591


Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


2,894




(82)




1,741




(790)


Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.


34,479




5,367




52,368




3,381


Dividends on preferred stock


(624)




(370)




(994)




(740)


Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$

33,855



$

4,997



$

51,374



$

2,641


















Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders
















    Income from continuing operations

$

33,896



$

8,192



$

51,374



$

6,946


    Loss from discontinued operations





(3,195)







(4,305)


Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$

33,896



$

4,997



$

51,374




2,641


















Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:
















Basic:
















    Income from continuing operations

$

1.33



$

0.31



$

2.01



$

0.27


    Loss from discontinued operations





(0.12)







(0.17)


    Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$

1.33



$

0.19



$

2.01



$

0.10


Diluted
















    Income from continuing operations

$

1.30



$

0.31



$

1.97



$

0.26


    Loss from discontinued operations





(0.12)







(0.16)


    Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$

1.30



$

0.19



$

1.97



$

0.10


















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:
















Basic


25,463




25,804




25,613




25,903


Diluted


26,070




26,227




26,088




26,446


















Dividends declared per common share

$

0.075



$



$

0.150



$


(i)Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses

$

730



$

559



$

1,570



$

1,148


GENIE ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) 




Six Months Ended
June 30,




2022



2021




(in thousands)


Operating activities







Net income


$

54,109



$

2,591


   Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax






(4,305)


Net income from continuing operations



54,109




6,896


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



532




696


Deferred income taxes



7,019




2,972


Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



1,301




1,092


Unrealized loss (gain) marketable equity securities and investment



799




(7,022)


Stock-based compensation



1,570




1,148


Equity in the net loss (income) in equity method investees



249




(164)


Gain on sale of subsidiaries






(4,226)


Change in assets and liabilities:









Trade accounts receivable



7,175




(621)


Inventory



1,677




1,277


Prepaid expenses



(1,849)




(1,211)


Other current assets and other assets



(34,212)




(3,387)


Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(11,546)




(170)


Due to IDT Corporation



(384)




47


Income taxes payable



1,111




625


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations



27,551




(2,048)


   Net cash used in discontinued operations






(3,824)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



27,551




(5,872)


Investing activities









Capital expenditures



(60)




(80)


Proceeds from the sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed






4,550


Investment in notes receivables with related party



(1,388)





Purchase of marketable equity securities and other investment



(800)




(1,000)


Repayment of notes receivable



19




13


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations



(2,229)




3,483


   Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations



(49,446)





Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(51,675)




3,483


Financing activities









Dividends paid



(4,669)




(740)


Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees



(71)





Repurchase of Class B common stock



(4,414)




(2,435)


Redemption of preferred stock



(2,000)





Net cash used in by financing activities



(11,154)




(3,175)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(120)




(54)


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(35,398)




(5,618)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at beginning of period



102,149




43,184


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at end of the period



66,751




37,566


Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of period






1,906


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding discontinued operations) at end of period


$

66,751



$

35,660


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Second Quarter 2022
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for its Genie Retail Energy segment. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie Energy's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie Energy's measure of segment level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations, and adds back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income (loss) from operations, as well as net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for the Genie Retail Energy (GRE) segment.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA for Genie Energy Ltd.



Q121

Q221

Q321

Q421

1Q22

2Q22


2020

2021

YTD 22

Income (loss) from Operations

($5.5)

$4.5

$23.3

$10.7

$24.4

$48.5


$21.9

$33.1

$72.9

Add back











Depreciation and Amortization

$0.4

$0.3

$0.3

$0.3

$0.3

$0.2


$3.0

$1.3

$0.5

Non-Cash Compensation

$0.6

$0.6

$0.5

$1.3

$0.8

$0.7


$1.1

$2.9

$1.6

Impairment

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0


$1.4

$0.0

$0.0

Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.2

$0.1

($0.4)


$0.1

$0.4

($0.2)

Adjusted EBITDA

($4.4)

$5.5

$24.2

$12.5

$25.7

$49.1


$27.4

$37.7

$74.8

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA for GRE




(in millions)

Q122

Q222


YTD 22

Income (loss) from Operations

$30.2

$14.4


$44.6

Add back





Depreciation and Amortization

$0.1

$0.1


$0.2

Stock-based Compensation

$0.2

$0.2


$0.4

Impairment

$0.0

$0.0


$0.0

Equity in the income of equity method investee

$0.0

$0.0


$0.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$30.5

$14.7


$45.2

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genie-energy-announces-second-quarter-results-301601226.html

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.

