THE BANK OF LONDON ANNOUNCES A MULTIMILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN CHARLOTTE AND THE CREATION OF 350 NEW JOBS

THE BANK OF LONDON ANNOUNCES A MULTIMILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN CHARLOTTE AND THE CREATION OF 350 NEW JOBS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LONDON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of London, the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced its intention to expand its United States (US) footprint by opening its US Global Platform & Services headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, creating 350 new jobs by 2026 across numerous disciplines.

New positions at the US Global Platform and Services division will include software development, compliance and risk, technology operations, infrastructure engineering and business operations. Mecklenburg and surrounding counties can expect an annual payroll impact of nearly $33 million when fully staffed.

The Bank of London has already taken a 11-year lease on a forty-thousand square foot floor of One Independence Center at the energetic intersection of Trade and Tryon in the heart of Charlotte's Central Business District.

The opening of the Bank's US Global Platform and Services division in Charlotte brings access to a strong and deep new talent pool. Charlotte is the second largest banking city in the US after New York, where The Bank of London has its US headquarters. With its vibrant banking ecosystem, and appealing city lifestyles and amenities, which attract professionals from across the US, Charlotte is an excellent choice for The Bank of London.

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte, said: "With The Bank of London building its technology hub in Charlotte, we continue to demonstrate that Charlotte is the epicentre of where finance and technology converge. This announcement further builds on our strategic international partnerships, and I look forward to seeing The Bank of London's growth in our city."

Anthony Watson, Group Chief Executive & Founder of The Bank of London, said: Without doubt Charlotte has some of the best bank technology and business talent that the US – and the world – has to offer. I should know. I spent some of the happiest years of my working life in Charlotte when employed by Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo). I'm beyond delighted to once again work in the Queen City as we transform banking for the betterment of all."

Jim Ditmore, Co-President & Group Operating Officer of The Bank of London, said: "The Bank of London has truly game-changing and patented technology that will power the borderless economy of the future. We will be continuing to invest heavily in our technology offering for clients and we've chosen Charlotte as a key location to drive our agenda forward, enabled by Charlotte's unique combination of banking talent, technologists, and financial business leaders."

About The Bank of London

The Bank of London launched 30th November 2021 as the sixth principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom, and only the second clearing bank in 250 years. With a $1.1 billion valuation, it is the first pre-revenue bank in history to attain 'unicorn' status upon debut.

The Bank of London is a leading-edge technology company and the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank. We leverage our patented technology innovations and differentiated bank capabilities to lift economies and communities by powering the borderless economic infrastructure of the future.

With headquarters in London and offices in New York, Charlotte and Belfast, The Bank of London is a principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom authorised by the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information visit: thebankoflondon.com , or on Twitter and Instagram at: @thebankoflondon.

About Crescent Communities

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities. We create high-quality, differentiated multifamily and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 77 multifamily communities, 24 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Our residential communities are branded NOVEL, RENDER and HARMON by Crescent Communities and our industrial developments are branded AXIAL by Crescent Communities.

View original content:

SOURCE The Bank of London