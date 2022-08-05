CHUCK E. CHEESE ANNOUNCES ROLLOUT OF COMPANY-WIDE CULTURAL SENSITIVITY TRAINING

WAYNE, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the family entertainment business, all Chuck E. Cheese team members at every level are charged with upholding the highest standards of cleanliness, entertainment and service as part of our brand promise to ensure that "Every Guest Leaves Happy."

Before our Cast Members engage with a single Guest, we outline our brand promise and policies and begin an ongoing training cycle to ensure they meet and exceed those standards every day. Guest feedback is an important mechanism to inform us when, how and why we fall short of our standards of excellence.

We take every Guest experience seriously and, considering the recent event in Wayne, NJ, are taking steps to review our training and protocols and implement any necessary adjustments to ensure positive experiences for all our Guests, starting in Wayne, NJ and continuing at the rest of our locations throughout the United States.

Our President and Chief Executive Officer, David McKillips, along with members of the senior leadership team, will be visiting the Wayne location on the latest stop of his "Listening and Learning Tour" that he began shortly after joining CEC in early 2020. The discussion agenda will cover current performance, the recent incident and the company's plans for improving the Guest experience. Additionally, Kanarys, our Dallas based DE&I partner since 2021, will facilitate employee engagement sessions the week of August 8thand will work with the company to enhance its culture and sensitivity training for all employees, which will be implemented first in Wayne, New Jersey and surrounding locations and will then be applied across all of our US locations.

We are grateful for the opportunity to improve our experience in every aspect of our business and welcome guests to continue to provide feedback to better inform our processes. As always, our mission is to provide a fun and safe place where families can make life-long memories and to ensure that Every Guest Leaves Happy, each and every day.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

