Space Gallery St Barth Opens "Home," A Collection of Personal Works by Multidisciplinary Artist Hannah Polskin

SOHO, New York - August 18 – September 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Gallery St Barth is delighted to open "Home," a collection of works by multidisciplinary artist Hannah Polskin. The project will see the artist take over the ground floor gallery to create her world of undulating abstract art and design.

The exhibition will feature personal works from Polskin's Los Angeles home studio where the work-live context provides an endless source of inspiration. With an emphasis on living with each piece before sharing it with the world, "Home" holds a special place in the artist's heart, giving an inside look at her most personal creations cultivated and created in her own space. Alongside her Burl wood abstracts, Polskin will be debuting paintings on stone and salvaged materials, exploring a deeper investigation into the home as canvas. The curation will be complemented by other elements of her creative world including mirrors and decor for a completely immersive experience. Additionally, a 'custom bar' will allow collectors to select the wood panel of their choice and create custom work with the artist – selecting every element from the wood finish, size, color palette, shape and look of the work to produce their own custom piece.

The artist and designer originate from NY and currently lives and works in Los Angeles. A graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, Hannah works at the intersection of fine art and design to create "livable art" with a freeform aesthetic that bleeds across each project. Conceptually, she's most inspired when she's tasked at taking over an entire space—that includes paintings, mirrors, kitchen islands, rugs, menorahs and more.

ABOUT SPACE GALLERY ST BARTH

Established in 2011, Space Gallery St Barth is a contemporary art gallery dedicated to showcasing painting, photography, and sculpture by established and emerging artists. Since its inception, Space Gallery St Barth has built up an impressive roster of artists, curated international exhibitions, and participated in major art fairs including the Venice Biennale.

PRESS INVITATION:

Vernissage with the artist at Space Gallery

Thursday, August 18th 6-9pm

Space Gallery St Barth

428 Broome Street – New York – NY – 10013

646 684 3377

soho@spacestbarth.com





