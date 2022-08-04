SASOL LIMITED: TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol's financial performance for the year ended 30 June 2022 (2022 financial year) was underpinned by a favourable macroeconomic environment, with higher crude oil prices, refining margins and chemicals prices against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions. This resulted in a strong gross margin improvement from the prior year, combined with robust cost and capital expenditure performance. These benefits were partly offset by operational challenges in our integrated South African value chains which resulted in lower production, as reported in the annual business performance metrics published on 25 July 2022 (https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-results).

Sasol´s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA**) for the 2022 financial year is expected to increase by between 36% and 56% from R48,4 billion in the prior year, to between R66,0 billion and R75,6 billion. This is mostly due to a strong recovery in Brent crude oil and chemical prices, partly offset by realised oil hedging losses and lower Chemicals sales volumes.

Shareholders are advised that, for the 2022 financial year:

Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be between R60,59 and R63,51 compared to the prior year earnings per share of R14,57 (representing an increase of more than 100%);

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be between R42,84 and R50,74 compared to the prior year headline earnings per share of R39,53 (representing an increase by between 8% and 28%); and

Core HEPS (CHEPS*) are expected to be between R65,21 and R70,76 compared to the prior year CHEPS of R27,74.

Notable non-cash adjustments (before taxation) for the 2022 financial year include:

Unrealised losses of R5,2 billion on the translation of monetary assets and liabilities and valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts;

Net gain of R9,9 billion on remeasurement items, mainly due to:

- a gain of R4,9 billion on the realisation of the foreign currency translation reserve (FCTR) on the divestment of Sasol Canada's shale gas assets;

- a gain of R3,7 billion on the divestment of 30% equity interest in Republic of Mozambique Pipelines Company (ROMPCO);

- a gain of R2,9 billion on the realisation of FCTR on the divestment of the European Wax business; and

- a R1,4 billion reversal of impairment on the Chemicals Work Up & Heavy Alcohols value chain due to a higher price outlook on the back of a sustained increase in demand for alcohols into the personal hygiene market during and post the COVID-19 pandemic;

- partly offset by a loss on scrapping of property, plant and equipment of R2,8 billion in the Chemicals America segment.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed and reported on by the Company's external auditors.

Sasol will release its 2022 annual financial results on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 at 09h00 (SA time) followed by a conference call hosted by Fleetwood Grobler, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Hanré Rossouw, our Chief Financial Officer.

Please connect to the call via the webcast link: https://www.corpcam.com/Sasol23082022 or via teleconference call link: https://services.choruscall.za.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3629805&linkSecurityString=7a93dfa35.

* Core HEPS is calculated by adjusting headline earnings with non-recurring items, earnings losses of significant capital projects (exceeding R4 billion) which have reached beneficial operation and are still ramping up, all translation gains and losses (realised and unrealised), all gains and losses on our derivatives and hedging activities (realised and unrealised), and share-based payments on implementation of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) transactions. Adjustments in relation to the valuation of our derivatives at period end are to remove volatility from earnings as these instruments are valued using forward curves and other market factors at the reporting date and could vary from period to period. We believe core headline earnings are a useful measure of the group´s sustainable operating performance.

** Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting operating profit for depreciation, amortisation, share-based payments, remeasurement items, change in discount rates of our rehabilitation provisions, all unrealised translation gains and losses, and all unrealised gains and losses on our derivatives and hedging activities.

Adjusted EBITDA and Core HEPS are not defined terms under IFRS and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The aforementioned adjustments are the responsibility of the directors of Sasol. The adjustments have been prepared for illustrative purposes only and due to their nature, may not fairly present Sasol´s financial position, changes in equity, results of operations or cash flows.

