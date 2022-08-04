Qtrac Earns Zendesk Customer Satisfaction Badge

Zendesk (a world-leading customer support platform) recognizes Qtrac's consistently exceptional customer experiences

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac® by Lavi Industries, a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems , today announced it has received a Zendesk Customer Satisfaction Badge, a milestone that highlights how Qtrac customers can depend on reliable and knowledgeable support personnel for exceptional customer service during every engagement.

"The badge is a form of assurance that our customers are receiving the best-in-class support they deserve."

"Achieving this recognition of exceptional support is a testament to our people, process, and flexible, user-friendly software," said Yoni Lavi, president of Qtrac. "This designation is fully controlled and managed by Zendesk, which ensures credibility and transparency for the recognition. The badge is a form of assurance that our customers are receiving the best-in-class support they deserve."

World-class support is essential with SaaS platforms, and receiving customer feedback, even when service is exceptional, can be a challenge for any organization. Qtrac awards badges to its most engaged customers, which provides positive reinforcement for interacting with the company and incentivizes them to do more.

To determine eligibility for a Customer Satisfaction Badge, Zendesk reviews a partner company's customer ratings. If a partner company has 120 satisfactory ratings overall, and the most recent 100 ratings are satisfactory and above, the partner is awarded the badge.

"Delivering world-class service is critical to our organization's success, and, more importantly, to our customers' success," added Alek Nikolovski, Qtrac's helpdesk manager.

Qtrac customer service is fully accessible for all customers via telephone, email, and live chat. Customers can also find an extensive self-help library through an online help center.

ABOUT ZENDESK

Zendesk is a cloud-based CRM company that builds software designed to improve customer relationships. Tools are fully customizable and can be integrated with a variety of other apps like Google Analytics. The company was founded in 2007 by three friends sitting around a kitchen table and now has more than 5,400 employees located in 160 countries. More information is available at zendesk.com .

ABOUT QTRAC®

Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac was founded by Lavi Industries, the premier provider of public guidance and crowd control solutions. Building on Lavi's 40+ years of experience and success in helping the world's leading companies effectively guide people in, through and out of their facilities, Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at lavi.com and qtrac.com .

