FLOR Unveils Fall-Inspired Area Rug Collection

Premium Design Brand's Newest Launches Help Create a Modern Home Oasis

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLOR®, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, today launches its Fall Collection of new carpet tile styles and colorway expansions that are cozy, durable, and customizable to any space. The collection features earthy tones, bouclé textures, and organic aesthetics, reflecting the season's trends for a modern home oasis.

"The Fall Collection brings together this season's most essential trends from modern, minimalist themes with geometric sequences to organic patterns and earthy hues, seamlessly blending beautiful design and smart functionality," said James Pope, General Manager at FLOR. "Like all FLOR area rugs, this collection includes new products made from thoughtfully sourced materials, making them an on-trend and environmentally responsible choice for consumers."

The FLOR Fall Collection helps cultivate a sense of calm with a timeless aesthetic that never goes out of style. It includes:

Check It Out: Find fashion inside the home and modernize the space with mirrored geometric themes established through haute couture. This rug features the fashion-favorite checkerboard print that is anything but inside the box.

Zera: Come home to nature with earthy tones and lush patterns. With a color range taking cues from nature in Pine, Black, Pearl, and Bone, this rug style captures the infinite elegance of marbled stone.

Terrain: Inspired by abstract art, this rug adds show-stopping design in three new palettes – Coral, Bone and Black. Its neutral tones and graphic design is versatile and durable enough for any space.

Splish Splash: Creating a balance of organic details, this versatile abstract patterned rug is inspired by vibrant watercolor paintings and features a new sophisticated palette in Eggnog.

On the Dot: Featuring metallic threading and a starry pattern, this stylish rug connects the dots between radiance and refinement. Bring a modern harmony to any space with a balance of organic details and new natural hues in Bone, Flint and Eggnog.

All area rugs from FLOR are, at a minimum, carbon neutral. FLOR also offers styles, like Terrain and Check It Out, made with the brand's CQuest™GB backing. This new and improved backing is made of post-consumer carpet tiles, bio-based elements and pre-consumer recycled materials that are net carbon negative. Consumers can shop with their carbon footprint in mind by looking for the CQuest or Carbon Negative symbol on FLOR's website or in the Fall Collection catalog. This is a continuation of the brand's commitment to lower its carbon footprint and provide rugs that are beautiful and good to the Earth.

About FLOR

FLOR®, the premium design brand of Interface®, has brought high-end area rugs to homes, offices, and every space between since 2003. FLOR carpet tiles are beautiful, easy to install, and responsibly sourced. Our customizable designs are engineered for high-traffic spaces, from family rooms to conference rooms. For more information, visit FLOR.com.

