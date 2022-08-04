ABC Fine Wine & Spirits partners with National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to raise funds for childhood cancer research

The Florida family-owned wine and spirits retailer leads its 11th campaign benefiting NPCF

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, is once again partnering with National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) and Constellation Brands to raise vital funds for childhood cancer research. ABC guests can donate at store registers or contribute by purchasing select wines from July 31 to Oct. 1, 2022. The campaign is part of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has been proudly Florida family-owned since 1936. (PRNewswire)

"ABC and our team members throughout the state are proud to support charities that champion children and families," said CEO Charles Bailes III. "NPCF is a life-changing organization with an incredible reputation that works to ensure that every child can live a long, happy life, and the research they fund allows for extraordinary work."

NPCF is a top-rated nonprofit organization dedicated to research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. The foundation was created when two mothers met through their daughters' cancer diagnoses and decided to pursue measurable change in the field of pediatric oncology.

"We are grateful for the ongoing support from ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. The Bailes family, with their exceptional Florida workforce and customer base, has embraced raising funds for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's research mission," NPCF CEO David Frazer said. "As a result, over $1.3 million has been provided for critical science – specifically right here in Florida at the University of Florida, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center and more."

Guests can donate at checkout or by purchasing products from participating Constellation Wine brands like Robert Mondavi Private Selection, Ruffino, SIMI, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Cooper & Thief, Unshackled and Saldo. A portion of each sale of those bottles will go to NPCF.

To learn more about this partnership and donate, please visit abcfws.com/npcf. Keep up with ABC on these platforms: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits currently has 125 stores throughout Florida with 8 more underway. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1936.

Media Contacts

Ms. Peyton Whittington

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Communications Specialist

Pwhittin@abcfws.com

407.738.0310

Mr. Christopher Geib

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

Chief Development Officer

Cgeib@nationalpcf.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABC Fine Wine & Spirits