Houston Roofing Company Trueworks Roofing™ Partners with Sky High for Kids Charity for their Showroom Grand Opening Event

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trueworks Roofing™ is having their "Charity Showroom Grand Opening Event" on Friday, August 12th, 2022. They are partnering with the Sky High for Kids Charity and all ticket proceeds benefit ending childhood cancer.

Trueworks Roofing™ founder, Joel Patzke shared his vision, "I want to innovate and revolutionize the entire roofing industry and provide prospective clients with the opportunity to visit our showroom and see a close-up of roof display homes so they can really get a feel for what their roof would look and feel like. Clients can also sign their paperwork digitally on our monitor screens."

Trueworks Roofing™ Has Partnered with Sky High for Kids to Help Support Ending Childhood Cancer

Trueworks Roofing™ founders Joel Patzke and Laura Cole believe in giving back to the local community and have partnered with Sky High for Kids to raise money for ending childhood cancer. All ticket proceeds will benefit Sky High for Kids.

More About Sky High for Kids

Sky High's mission is to bring communities together to provide comfort, fund research and save lives of those fighting pediatric cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

Local Houston Artist Laura Thompson Will Provide Live Art Performance

Laura will be painting live art that attendees can enjoy watching and she will be donating a Houston themed fun and funky portrait that will benefit Sky High for Kids Charity.

The Charity Showroom Event Will Feature:

Live Roof Displays

Local Vendors and Artists

Food and Beverages

Raffle with Amazing Prizes

Live DJ and More

To get tickets to the event, follow Trueworks Roofing™ on Instagram @trueworksroofing for more info or click here for tickets.

About Trueworks Roofing™

Trueworks Roofing™ is a Houston-based residential, and commercial roofing company that is revolutionizing the roofing industry. They also have a showroom that showcases roof display homes. Clients can arrange a visit to the showroom to view various roof displays. Visit the Trueworks Roofing™ website for more info. Trueworks Roofing™ services Houston, The Woodlands, River Oaks, Katy , and surrounding suburbs. For commercial jobs and Spanish Barrel Tile installations, they have a broader service area within Texas. Follow Trueworks Roofing™ on social media for more information on the Charity Showroom Grand Opening Event.

View original content:

SOURCE Trueworks Roofing