STATEMENTS ON THE PASSING OF MO OSTIN

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary music executive Mo Ostin passed away peacefully in his sleep last night at the age of 95.

Credit: Warner Records Archives (PRNewswire)

Tom Corson, Co-Chairman & COO, Warner Records & Aaron Bay-Schuck, Co-Chairman & CEO, Warner Records



"Legendary music executive Mo Ostin passed away peacefully in his sleep last night at the age of 95. Mo was one of the greatest record men of all time, and a prime architect of the modern music business. For Mo, it was always first and foremost about helping artists realize their vision. One of the pivotal figures in the evolution of Warner Music Group, in the 1960s Mo ushered Warner/Reprise Records into a golden era of revolutionary, culture-shifting artistry. Over his next three decades at the label, he remained a tireless champion of creative freedom, both for the talent he nurtured and the people who worked for him. Mo lived an extraordinary life doing what he loved, and he will be deeply missed throughout the industry he helped create, and by the countless artists and colleagues whom he inspired to be their best selves. On behalf of everyone at Warner, we want to thank Mo for everything he did, and for his inspiring belief in our bright future. Our condolences go out to his family at this difficult time."

Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music



"In an era when creative entrepreneurs are revered, we celebrate Mo Ostin as a pioneer who wrote the rulebook for others to follow. Warner Music Group and Warner Records wouldn't exist without his passion, vision, and intelligence. He not only helped build one of the world's greatest music companies, but he inspired a culture driven by bravery and ingenuity. Mo saw artists for who they really were and gave them the space and support to fully realize their originality. Our condolences to Michael and the whole Ostin family. Mo was a legend, and he will be deeply missed."

Access images here.

Credit: Warner Records Archives

Media Contact: communications@wmg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.