Upper Deck Inks Teen Skateboarding Superstar Sky Brown to Autographed Memorabilia Deal

Releasing Autographed Helmets, Skateboard Decks, and Exclusive Designed Prints of Extreme Sports Prodigy

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced today that it has signed elite skateboarding and surfing superstar Sky Brown to a multi-year memorabilia deal. Upper Deck has released an extensive memorabilia portfolio containing never-before-seen autographed images, unique designs, helmets, and skateboard decks.

Upper Deck logo. (PRNewsFoto/Upper Deck) (PRNewswire)

At just 13 years old, Brown became Great Britain's youngest medalist when she took home the bronze in the Tokyo 2020 Games. In 2021, she won gold at the annual summer action sports event in Southern California. Sky Brown's collection marks the company's first dive into the world of action sports memorabilia and is a significant addition to the ever-expanding sports portfolio.

Along with a diverse assortment of autographed skateboards and helmets, Brown's portfolio includes a plethora of authentic autographed prints. "Empowered" is a 16"x20" piece that illustrates Brown in a close-up action shot intertwined with her personal mantra, "Be Brave, Have Fun, and Do It Cause You Love It!". The piece celebrates her passion for skateboarding and the driving force behind her success within the world of action sports.

"Sky is an amazing athlete, and we can't wait to see what else her career has in store," said Gabriel Garcia, Director of Upper Deck Authenticated. "As Sky's talent continues to grow, and with a bright future ahead of her, fans and collectors will want to add her coveted memorabilia to their collections."

The portfolio has numerous standout pieces including one 16"x20" print titled "Multicultural Phenom". This authentic autographed piece pays homage to Sky's heritage and illustrates her in a dynamic action shot with both the British and Japanese flags integrated into the background above her. This unique-designed print celebrates her diverse background and commemorates her as Great Britain's youngest champion.

Fans can view Sky Brown's entire portfolio now at https://upperdeckstore.com/memorabilia/action-sports-memorabilia/sky-brown.html

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world's greatest athletes Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, Patrick Roy, and Alexis Lafrenière.

Learn more at www.upperdeckstore.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

Releasing Autographed Helmets, Skateboard Decks, and Exclusive Designed Prints of Extreme Sports Prodigy Sky Brown (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upper Deck