Robert Half Named To Forbes' List Of America's Best Employers For Women 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious list ranks large employers based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 U.S. workers, including more than 30,000 women. Respondents rated their employer on several attributes, including workplace conditions, potential for development, company image and issues that support gender equality, such as parental leave, family support, flexibility and pay equity.

"We are committed to supporting the women who make up more than half of our global workforce and who choose to build their careers with us," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Diversity and inclusion are critical to the success of our business and this recognition acknowledges our dedication to creating and maintaining an equitable workplace."

Robert Half supports the Women's Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women. Learn more about the company's social responsibility efforts at roberthalf.com/esg-report.

