New Zealand Endovascular Thought Leader Joins the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc. is pleased to announce that, international thought leader, Professor Andrew Holden has graciously agreed to join the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"The VESTECK SUTURE-TIGHT(TM) catheter... the right technology at the right time" Said Dr. Andrew Holden .

A New Zealander, Professor Holden is currently the Director of Northern Region Interventional Radiology Service and is based at Auckland City Hospital. As well, he is Professor of Radiology at the University of Auckland and Co-Director of the Auckland Endovascular Service.

Professor Holden is known worldwide as an educator, clinician and the author of over 100 peer reviewed articles. He has been involved in over 75 medical device trials and is a frequent Principal Investigator, personally performing many "first in human" procedures.

"The VESTECK SUTURE-TIGHT™ catheter appears to be very straightforward, the right technology at the right time," said Dr. Holden. "Around the world, approximately 80% of all Aortic Abdominal Aneurysm patients needing repairs, receive an endovascular repair (EVAR). The "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM catheter, fixes the EVAR graft to the aorta. This should significantly reduce the number of patients returning for complex repair procedures and eliminate their associated procedural costs."

In 2018 Dr. Holden was recognized for his contributions to vascular and endovascular intervention, being awarded an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit medal.

We are humbled that Dr. Holden thinks so highly of the VESTECK technology and team to join the Scientific Advisory Board, commented VESTECK CEO Joe Rafferty. "Professor Holden is respected around the world as a skilled interventionalist and critical thinker. He will absolutely challenge us to bring the finest technology for physicians and patients."

The VESTECK "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter secures endovascular aortic repair grafts to the aorta at the time of initial implant or during repair procedures. VESTECK is in preparation for a 100-patient clinical trial.

VESTECK, Inc. (WWW.VESTECK.com) is an early-stage medical device company focused on bringing their platform technology to the aortic repair and structural heart markets. The first product, the "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ nitinol suture delivery catheter secures endovascular grafts to the aorta at the time of initial implant or during complex and expensive repair procedures.

