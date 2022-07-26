Internet Society Foundation Announces US$1.5 million in funding to promote Internet resiliency

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society Foundation has launched a second round of grants through its Resiliency program, which aims to help communities enhance preparedness and build Internet resiliency when faced with adverse events. This funding will support projects that increase network resiliency in communities prone to natural and climate-related disasters, ensuring these communities are better able to prepare for and withstand the effects of a disaster on Internet connectivity. A resilient Internet connection is one that maintains an acceptable level of service in the face of faults and challenges to normal operation.

"Connectivity to the Internet becomes a vital tool when disaster strikes, both for people in need and those responding to the emergency," noted Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. "Through these grants, we aim to support communities to reduce vulnerabilities and build the capacity and resilience to navigate future emergencies."

Examples of the types of projects the Foundation will support include: supporting development of temporary networks for crisis response, protecting data centers and Internet exchange points (IXPs) against environmental threats, fortifying sub-sea cables and/or stations, and supporting Internet service providers (ISPs) to upgrade infrastructure.

Organizations currently implementing projects around the world through the Resiliency grant program include Help.NGO, NetHope, Inc., and Télécoms Sans Frontières.

The Resiliency program will open for applications between 25 July and 19 August. Grants of up to US$500,000 will be awarded for projects lasting up to 12 months.

More information on the grant including the application process can be found at: https://www.isocfoundation.org/grant-programme/resiliency-grant-program/

About The Internet Society Foundation:

The Internet Society Foundation was established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. Guided by our vision of an Internet for Everyone, the Foundation champions ideas and enables communities to unlock the Internet's potential to tackle the world's evolving challenges. Focusing in five program areas, the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.

