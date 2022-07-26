GenScript to Host 2nd Annual Gene & Cell Engineering Virtual Summit

Free, one-day online event features life-sciences leaders from academia, pharma, and biotech who are leveraging the strengths of synthetic biology technologies to develop life-changing therapies

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc., the world's leading life-science research tools and services provider, announced its second annual GenScript Gene & Cell Engineering Virtual Summit, which will feature in-depth discussions and research presentations on the crucial gene-synthesis and cell-editing technologies that are transforming scientific and biomedical research today.

This free Summit will be held on July 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT. Register here.

"As a leader in gene synthesis and gene editing technologies, GenScript has been fortunate to work with many of the pioneering scientists in cell and gene engineering," said Ray Chen, Ph.D, president of GenScript Life Science Group. "We are delighted to convene leaders in this sector to share their research, particularly at a time when rapid advancements in cell and gene engineering are poised to significantly improve the treatment of cancer and many other diseases."

True to its commitment to Make Humans and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, GenScript continues to partner with scientists globally through its numerous advanced platforms to facilitate research and expedite discoveries. This year's summit features scientists from Cleveland Clinic, Genentech, Indee Labs, Legend Biotech, Neogene, Stanford University, TScan Therapeutics, and Yale University.

Summit highlights

The summit showcases the role of synthetic biology in revolutionizing life-science research, advancing gene and cell therapies, and enabling the efficient development of invaluable biotherapeutics for various human diseases.

This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Guowei Fang, senior vice president and global head of research and early development at Legend Biotech. During his presentation, titled "New Innovations in Cell Therapy," Dr. Fang will discuss cilta-cel as a novel B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeting autologous CAR T cell therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and unique structural design.

The summit features additional presentations from invited speakers working on the cutting edge of gene- and cell-engineering research:

CAR T cell therapy — the long-sought cure for cancer

Development of a T-cell engineering platform for fully individualized neoantigen-specific TCR therapy

Polymeric nanoparticles for non-viral gene delivery

Discovery of novel C*07:02-restricted epitope on MAGE-A1 and pre-clinical development of an enhanced TCR T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of solid tumors

Physicochemical and functional characterization of different engineered

Cas9 variants and CRISPR-Cas9 ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complexes

Rapid, gentle, efficient, and scalable cell engineering with microfluidic vortex shedding and Hydropore™

TRACeR: antigen-centric MHC recognition by a novel engineered protein platform

Why attend?

One day of exceptional scientific sessions, entirely online with free registration

Engage and network with leaders in the field — without travel hassles

Learn about the latest discoveries, deep insights, and visions for the future from experts in the field.

Earn continuing education credits (CEC)

Free registration is open now

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform. The company's operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the USA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers. For more information, please visit genscript.com.

