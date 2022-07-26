Comerica Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

DALLAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 68 cents ($0.68) per share. The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2022.

The Board also declared a dividend of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of Comerica Incorporated, payable Oct. 1, 2022, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2022.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.9 billion as of June 30, 2022.

